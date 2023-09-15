Schillacci busted, the photos of his research taken from other studies. The opposition in revolt: “Report to Parliament”

The government Melons has to deal with a new political case, this time it was the Minister of Health Orazio Schillaci who ended up in the storm. An investigation by Il Manifesto revealed an embarrassing case for him, several photos of his research would in fact be “fake“, that is, took from the works of other colleagues. The minister’s reply: I am not an expert in electron microscopy, I trusted whoever provided those images“. But now the storm has broken out. Nicola Fratoianni of the Italian Left – we read in Il Fatto Quotidiano – has asked that the minister respond in Parliament. Andrea Chrysantiprofessor of Microbiology, said: “If things went like this it’s very seriousthe National University Council should open an investigation.”

In the rest of the world – continues Il Fatto – for similar cases, resignation is triggered immediately. In GermanyTwo years ago, the SPD Minister of the Family, Franziska Giffey, resigned, accused of having copied part of a doctoral thesis. The poster also reminds us that the Canadian-American neuroscientist Marc Trevor Tessier-Lavigne has left the presidency from Stanford University in California, one of the most important in the world, for a similar case. We are in Italy and no one has asked for Schillaci’s resignation, whose strength lies above all in his scientific and professional credibility.

He was already considered a weak ministerin a government that certainly does not seem intent on reviving public health in crisis, so much so that some have already seen Francesco warming up on the sidelines for some time Go toformer director of Spallanzani and today at Health as head of Prevention. Schillaci – concludes Il Fatto – is an esteemed professor of Nuclear Medicine. Before and after his roles as dean of Medicine, then rector of Rome Tor Vergata and since last October minister, he dedicated much of his activity to radiotherapy and cancer treatment. He has over 400 publications to his credit and a bibliometric indicator H index of 40, medium-high. No one accuses him of being a forger, but no one has denied the news of the “fake” photos on his research, they would concern at least eight articles.

