Castelli (South Calls North): “The Sicily Region has approved an amendment that allocates over 300 thousand euros in favor of Trapani Calcio. Tajani should intervene”

“On behalf of South Calling North I officially ask Antonio TajaniDeputy Prime Minister of Meloni government and leader of Come on Italy, to intervene in the case concerning the governor of Sicily Renato Schifani, representative of the Azzurri on the Island, who yesterday at theSicilian Regional Assembly he had an amendment approved which allocates 300 thousand euros in favor of an LLC: Trapani Calcio. Regardless of the ambiguity of financing an Srl, we read on the official website of Trapani Calcio that Renato Schifani’s son is the company’s “General Counsel”. It therefore has an official role to the extent that it is included in the company’s organizational chart”. Thus Laura Castlespresident of Sud chiama Nord, former vice minister at the Ministry of Economy and Finance, denounces the financial ambiguities between the governor of Sicily Renato Schifani and the Srl linked to his son.

“But have we really reached this point?” Castelli asks again.Ad personam rules in favor of the son of the governor of Sicily?”he continues to press. “Faced with Schifani’s silence, urged yesterday in the chamber by Cateno De Luca and Ismaele La Vardera, we ask Tajani to intervene immediately. The Sicilian parliament cannot be transformed into a generator of public money. Yet another slap in the face to honest citizens”, he concluded Laura Castlespresident of South calls North, former deputy minister at the Ministry of Economy and Finance.