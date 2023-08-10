WVolker Wissing comes once in a while. When the “downstream”, western half of the new Schiersteiner Bridge was opened to traffic in November 2017 after more than four years of construction, the FDP politician was already there as a speaker. At that time, however, still in his capacity as Minister of Transport for Rhineland-Palatinate. Almost six years later, as Federal Transport Minister, Wissing is the most prominent among the guests of honor who will celebrate the completion of the construction work on Sunday. The two-part new construction of the Schierstein motorway bridge is complete.

Before motorists can use the nearly 1,300-metre-long and almost 22-metre-wide lane across the Rhine on Monday, there will be a final closure. From Friday evening, 9 p.m. to Monday, 5 a.m., the A 643 between the Mainz Äppelallee junction and the Wiesbaden onramp Mombach will be closed for final work. The sometimes large-scale detours are signposted. Wiesbaden advises avoiding the city entirely by car, also because of the Rheingau Wine Week and the City Biathlon.

Continue through Wiesbaden

But then three lanes in each direction should ensure that the overloading of the A 643 in the section between the Schiersteiner Kreuz and the Mainz triangle is a thing of the past. However, the new motorway bridge for Wiesbaden will only be able to unfold its full effect on traffic when the southern structure of the new Salzbach Viaduct as part of the A 66 is also released at the end of the year. Until then, those who do not want to use a large bypass or public transport will have to continue navigating through the Hessian state capital.

As with almost all major projects, it ended up being a little more expensive and finished a little later than planned. In the spring of 2021, the fourth and last section of the Schierstein Bridge pre-assembled on the Hessian bank of the Rhine was floated in. After that, the remaining work began, which was originally supposed to be completed in the same year.







In the meantime, however, the newly founded Autobahn GmbH had assumed responsibility for the structure. After the accident on the Salzbach Viaduct a few kilometers to the east, they hit the brakes. A quick end to the construction of the connection across the Rhine had become pointless because the traffic on the A 66 in the direction of Frankfurt could no longer have flown away, but would have been routed through Wiesbaden.

250 instead of 180 million

The drivers of the approximately 80,000 cars that rolled across the Salzbach Viaduct every day until the accident happened had to find new ways. At times it was therefore said that the Schiersteiner Bridge should only be released in one go together with the Salzbach Viaduct. But the Autobahn GmbH finally refrained from doing so. It would hardly have been possible to arrange for a finished bridge to be left unused for months, which could have been completed earlier anyway.

The cost of the new building, which was initially stated at 180 million euros and was then estimated at 216 million for a long time, is now quoted by Autobahn GmbH as “around 250 million euros”. After the western half of the bridge was released for temporary four-lane use at the end of 2017, the demolition of the neighboring old bridge and construction began.







The Schiersteiner Bridge made headlines after a botch in February 2015 at the upstream “Vorlandbrücke” with the result of a temporary full closure of the Rhine crossing, from which tens of thousands of commuters suffered and had to endure kilometers of traffic jams. A drilling method that was not suitable for the structure had caused a pillar of the A 643 to sag. The original plans for the new construction envisaged opening the first half of the bridge to traffic by the end of 2016 and completing the entire project in 2019. That turned out to be wishful thinking.

From Monday over the new bridge

The construction of the bridge over the Rhine began in 1959 and it was opened to traffic in 1962. At that time, the planners assumed around 20,000 vehicles a day. In 2005, despite extensive repairs between 1997 and 1999, the bridge was classified as no longer capable of renovation and a new construction by 2015 was urgently recommended. By the symbolic groundbreaking ceremony for the new building in September 2013, traffic had grown to 90,000 cars and trucks a day.

From Monday they will roll over a completely new, two-part bridge. However, construction sites will continue to be part of everyday life for road users. Because the six-lane expansion of the Autobahn up to the Autobahnkreuz Wiesbaden and the conversion of the Schiersteiner Kreuz is still a lengthy affair. Signs in front of the bridge inform drivers coming from Mainz that further work is pending until 2028. Above all, the bridge over the Äppelallee has to be rebuilt.

Expansion through nature reserve

The six-lane continuation of the A 643 on the Rhineland-Palatinate side is also unresolved and controversial. The six-lane expansion through the Mainzer Sand nature reserve and the Lenneberg Forest is highly controversial. The case is now with the EU Commission for review because it is a Natura 2000 protected area. During talks, representatives of the Autobahn GmbH leave no doubt that, from their point of view, it is unacceptable for the six-lane autobahn to suddenly become four lanes after crossing the Rhine, with hard shoulders that can only be used at times.

The environmental alliance “Don’t put anything in the (Mainzer) sand”, which has nothing against the six-lane bridge, but wants to demonstrate on Sunday with friendly environmental groups because they consider the continuous six-lane expansion in the section between the Mombach and Gonsenheim junctions to be superfluous and environmentally friendly detrimental to the climate. It is eagerly awaited whether Wissing will send signals as to how the construction on the Mainz side will continue.