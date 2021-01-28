BERLIN (dpa-AFX) – In the Bundestag committee of inquiry into the failed car toll, the public witness questioning by Transport Minister Andreas Scheuer (CSU) was ended on Thursday evening after around ten hours. This was followed by a non-public meeting, which deals with the ongoing arbitration proceedings between the federal government and the operators actually intended.

The ex-operators are demanding 560 million euros in damages after the federal government terminated the contracts after the judgment of the European Court of Justice (ECJ) in summer 2019. The ECJ had tipped the toll.

The opposition accuses Scheuer of serious mistakes. The minister had fully defended his actions against criticism. In the committee he emphasized several times that he had acted “to the best of his knowledge and belief”. /Sam/hoe/DP/he