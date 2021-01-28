Resignations by ministers and top politicians say a lot about a society and its norms. If a minister has to resign because of private or professional misconduct, it turns out that a violation is socially sanctioned and does not remain without consequences.

The other way around: It says a lot about a society’s priorities and pain limits if a minister does not have to resign despite the massive squandering of taxpayers’ money. Fortunately, a lot has changed in some areas over the years.

While in the 1950s an illegitimate child was enough for social and political ruin, the revelation about an illegitimate daughter in 2007 did not harm Horst Seehofer even in Catholic Bavaria.

Business discounts for politicians have been severely punished since the 1990s – Franz-Josef Strauss had boasted of this decades before. Federal President Christian Wulff was also urged to resign because of a free bobby car.

You almost have to smile today at the offense of an economics minister Jürgen Möllemann: He had campaigned for a plastic chip for the shopping carts of his cousin by marriage – albeit on the letterhead of the ministry. That is why he rightly had to resign in 1993

This mixing of office and private life is no longer possible. If there is a minimal suspicion of personal gain, this society does not award anything.

The good of the party placed above the good of the people

However, if a minister causes massive damage in the exercise of his office – seeing the eye and despite many warnings – if, as a minister, he puts the welfare of his party above the welfare of the citizens of the Federal Republic, then nothing threatens him in the German society of the year 2021.

Transport Minister Andreas Scheuer (CSU) as a witness in the toll investigation committee of the Bundestag on Thursday. Photo: dpa

Transport Minister Andreas Scheuer is one such case. He has taken an oath of office that he will prevent harm from the German people.

But then he pushed through a prestige project of his party, the motorway toll, against all arguments shortly before a decisive EU court ruling, possibly violating public procurement and budget law – politicians of the “Greens” speak of almost criminal energy.

All of this is accepted by the direct superior, CSU boss Söder, and the Chancellor, based on coalition arithmetic considerations. Also works because there is no social pressure. That’s actually what’s interesting.

Obviously, no shame threshold has been exceeded – in a society in which the potential for arousal is constantly growing elsewhere. Either the population is so numbed – the BER scandal had no political consequences either; or that kind of wrongdoing is not personalized and emotionalized enough. A free ticket for irresponsible politics – also in the future.