His plans for the car as a means of transport have recently caused Andreas Scheuer a lot of trouble. Now the CSU Minister wants to bet on a “revolution” in the railways – literally.

Now Angela Merkel’s transport minister wants to score with the topic of railways.

Scheuer wants to initiate a Europe-wide train innovation: The “Trans-Europ-Express” could celebrate a comeback.

Update from September 21: Andreas Scheuer (CSU) now wants – after several automobile failures – to advance European rail traffic. On Monday the Minister of transport Details on his idea of ​​reviving the concept “Trans-Europ-Express” (see initial report) shortly before consultations with his EU counterparts.

According to Scheuer, the project, named TEE 2.0, relies on “attractive, fast and continuous long-distance transport across borders”. For that should existing train connections better linked become. The concept should be the basis “on which companies can run attractive connections with high-speed trains and night trains,” said Scheuer. These would then have to be economical on the one hand – but also “shine” beyond transport policy on the other.

For many people, the Trans-Europ-Express is still a term for “high-quality international trains through Western Europe from the past,” said Scheuer. According to the Deutsche Bahn Foundation, the TEE trains were launched at the time of the economic miracle in the 1950s when Car and airplane already made strong competition for the railway. Business travelers in particular, who placed particular value on speed and comfort when traveling, increasingly turned away from the train.

The Greens warned that Scheuer’s announcements must now be followed by “concrete transport policy measures”. “The countries of Europe, with their often very dense railway networks, have real treasures that finally have to be better linked for climate policy,” said the rail policy spokesman for the Green parliamentary group. Matthias Gastel. Investments in the expansion of the trans-European rail network must now be massively increased.

Berlin – According to the Latin root, the term “revolution” actually means “to turn back”. And just such a revolution in her literal sense is now hoping for Andreas Scheuer’s Ministry of Transport for the cross-border Rail transport in Europe: A train that has been forgotten for decades is supposed to return – and thus bring together Europe’s states (again) in terms of transport.

Scheuer is now focusing on rail: “Trans-Europ-Express” is set to celebrate a comeback

The magic word is “TEA”, “Trans-Europ-Express “. From 1957 to 1987 this type of train connected many major European cities. Only with 1st class, uniform paintwork and – for the conditions at the time – extremely fast and luxurious. The electro legends Kraftwerk also created a musical monument for the train. Later he took over EuroCity. The “TEE” became a museum object.

Now Scheuer wants to turn the train time back and forth at the same time: “It’s about fast and continuous train connections,” said the CSU minister the newspapers of Funke media group from Saturday. “Based on the example of the Germany clock, we want to establish a Europe clock – people should get through Europe better by train.” On this Monday he wants to go over with EU colleagues “TEA 2.0” talk.

Scheuer and the train: New high-speed and night trains – and direct from Munich to Stockholm?

According to Scheuer, trains that are necessary comfortable equipped and Can be used across borders are: “For this we need an EU funding program,” said the CSU politician. Besides, be one digital platform necessary about the European rail connections could be booked. Continuous ones are envisaged High speed and night trains. The latter seemed to be on course for a revival anyway.

As an example he cited a connection of Paris via Brussels, Cologne and Berlin to Warsaw: “A train that leaves Paris at 9:00 could be in Cologne at 12:15, in Berlin at 4:45 and in Warsaw at 10:15.” In June, Scheuer also had the routes from Berlin via Frankfurt and Lyon to Barcelona as well as from Paris via Brussels, Hamburg and Copenhagen to Stockholm called.

Of the mirror speculated about other possible routes. The magazine called one Route from Amsterdam via Cologne and Basel to Rome. In a second step, you can Stockholm via Munich or Berlin with Rome be connected by train. According to the ministry, major European infrastructure projects are necessary for further expansion. For example the Bridge over the Fehmarnbelt between the Baltic Sea islands of Fehmarn and Lolland. Until recently, train ferries ran there.

If so, it would be a massive change of course: International connections were discontinued in the 10s – around 2014 the long-running one Night train from Munich to Copenhagen.

Deutsche Bahn: European speed network as early as 2025? These trains could be used

“A network for high-speed and night train offers can be in place by 2025,” said Scheuer Funke media group further. “We want as many railway companies as possible in the European Union from ours TEA concept convince so that a letter of intent can be signed by the end of the year. ”In Scandinavia there is particularly great interest.

According to mirror It could also become apparent what the trains might look like: According to the report, experts see the French train TGV Euroduplex as a candidate – or the Velaro MS from the manufacturer Siemens, also known as “new ICE3” rolls through Germany. Just a year ago, Deutsche Bahn had introduced a new train to replace old IC and EC wagons. However, it does not appear to play a role in these plans.

Deutsche Bahn has recently been heavily criticized – among other things because of a budget gap and a possibly questionable practice in the Corona crisis.