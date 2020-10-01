As every day, we will bring you up to date with the questions of the day – with the right answers, of course. You can also order the “Questions of the Day” as a free newsletter by email. To register, click here.

What happened?

• Toll operator burdens Transport Minister Scheuer heavy

Actually, on October 1, 2020, the car toll should have been collected for the first time on German motorways. Instead, today Andreas Scheuer has to comment on the failed car toll in the committee of inquiry. The transport minister is under massive pressure, also because toll operators are heavy loads. You’ll find more about it here.

• EU starts proceedings against British changes to the Brexit Treaty

Brussels and London are openly arguing about their laboriously negotiated exit agreement. The EU sees the British Single Market Act as a breach of trust and is now taking legal action against Great Britain for violating the EU Withdrawal Treaty. More about it here.

• Searches of 80 suspects for child pornography

During a major raid in North Rhine-Westphalia, investigators searched the premises of 80 suspects on suspicion of distributing, acquiring and possessing child pornography. Some of them have already confessed.

• The Bundeswehr may also help in Kreuzberg

The Berlin district of Friedrichshain-Kreuzberg has so far deliberately waived the help of the Bundeswehr in the corona pandemic. But now District Mayor Monika Herrmann has spoken out in favor of soldiers serving to support the health department. More about it here.

• False reports about Corona, Madrid sealed off, 2503 new infections

False information about Corona is spread over and over again, currently it is claimed that a six-year-old child died from wearing mouth and nose protection. Spain’s capital is now virtually sealed off due to the massive increase in new infections. For Germany, the RKI reported 2503 new registered corona cases on Thursday. You can find out more about the development of the pandemic here in the news blog.

What was discussed?

• How fit is Joe Biden actually? If Joe Biden were to win the US presidential election, he would be 78 years old when he took office, making him not only a really old, white man, but also the oldest US president in history. His chances as the “lesser evil” are still good, analyzes my colleague Malte Lehming.

• Berlin has become the Mecca of dismemberers: It is well known that not only the Berlin housing market is a drama. In order to improve the situation in general, the grand coalition actually wanted to make it more difficult to convert rental apartments into property. Now the CDU is torpedoing this, criticizing Cansel Kiziltepe (SPD member of the Bundestag) and Kevin Kühnert (vice SPD leader) in a guest post, which you can read here.

• Berlin and Brandenburg must grow together much more closely: 100 years ago today, on October 1st, 1920, the law on the formation of Greater Berlin came into force. In retrospect, it was a very sensible decision. And that must also be a model for the future, comments here Stephan Wiehler: 30 years after German unification, Berlin and Brandenburg must now join forces.

Joe Biden at a campaign rally after the first TV debate on Wednesday. Photo: Roberto Schmidt, AFP

• Elias and Mohamed died five years ago: The many unanswered questions after the murders

In 2015 Mohamed (4) and Elias (6) were kidnapped and murdered. To this day, survivors and investigators ask themselves: How could this happen? Marion Kaufmann on a criminal case that has preoccupied the public like no other.

• The cannabis lawyer from Kreuzberg: His clients drove stoned or were caught with drugs. Oliver Rabbat defends them – and thus also fights for the legalization of cannabis. Why Rabbat finds that punishing no longer does anything and what would help instead, He talked about this with Angie Pohlers.

• How to Help People Who Are Mourning: “It almost felt like I died myself”

When death really comes close to us, everyone is speechless. Mourners give eight pieces of advice on what then helps.

What could we do?

Listen to Gyncast: Did the women in the GDR really have better sex? The gynecologist Mandy Mangler, who was born in the GDR, addresses this question and much more in a conversation with my colleagues Esther Kogelboom and Julia Prosinger in a special edition of Gyncast on 30 years of German unity.

Bing series: In addition to a new season of “Babylon Berlin”, what else does October bring for the inclined series friend? My colleague Kurt Sagatz has made some research for you – and has found something very promising.

Salt, but right: Anyone who has ever salty a meal knows – inedible, is not possible. The same applies if the mineral has been forgotten. Bernd Matthies has written down for you what you can do with salt in the modern kitchen and how to find “the perfect breeze”.

Online first is the motto on October 9th in the ARD media library for the free TV premiere of the third season of “Babylon Berlin” with … Photo: Frédéric Batier / X Films Creative / ARD

What should I know for tomorrow?

in the State security proceedings against the Widow of the Berlin gangster rapper and later IS terrorist Denis Cuspert the verdict is expected on Friday in Hamburg. The 36-year-old Omaima A. is one of the Membership in a terrorist organization abroad and human trafficking accused. The woman is said to have joined the Islamic State in Syria in January 2015 and lived in Raqqa with her three children who came from Germany. There she is said to have kept a 13-year-old Yezidis in her household as a slave.

Friday, October 2nd, will be the second anniversary the murder of the Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Istanbul. A special detachment from the Saudi capital, Riyadh, had Khashoggi there at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul brutally killed while picking up papers for his planned wedding. There is still no trace of his body to this day. The Saudi government admitted the murder under international pressure. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the de facto ruler in the kingdom, but denied to have ordered the killing himself.

Number of the day

Round 14th Years after the groundbreaking ceremony for the new BER airport in the capital, there is now the last official stamp required for the opening. According to airport director Engelbert Lütke Daldrup, there is nothing to prevent the opening of BER on October 31, “according to human judgment”. well then.