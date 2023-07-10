Home page politics

Mautmurkser, billion losers, AfD co-voters: No politician is currently waddled around like CSU man Andreas Scheuer. Many party friends are also at a distance. Is that appropriate?

Munich/Passau – In the end, everyone is happy to have somehow managed to get the party conference off the stage, decently even. Andreas Scheuer gets encouraging applause when he says goodbye, no cheers, but no verbal kicks either. It was a “difficult week”, his boss Markus Söder calls out to him: “You said yourself that it hurts.”

Scheuer and the toll criticism: The ex-minister as the face of failure

Oh yes, it hurts. But not just scouring. The district party conference of the CSU Niederbayern, at which he passed on his post as planned on Saturday, came at the end of a devastating week. In Berlin on Wednesday, the amount that the federal government has to pay for damages for the failed car toll came out: 243 million euros. The project is firmly associated with Scheuer in public. Because he signed the contracts. Because he was Minister of Transport from 2018 to 2021. The media echo is rock solid: “Debacle”, “Misery”, “Teflon-Andi”; our newspaper writes about the “most embarrassing federal transport minister of all time”. Claims for withdrawal and recourse are piling up.

The truth is that the toll disaster has many fathers. The CSU devised the project to ask foreign users to pay a contribution for the German autobahns. Horst Seehofer and Alexander Dobrindt drove it forward and won elections with it – explicitly supported by many lawyers. In 2019, the European Court of Justice suddenly overturned the plan when the contracts had already been signed. In the meantime, claims for damages of up to 700 million euros from the operating companies have been heard. Now it’s almost a quarter billion. And Scheuer is the face of it.

“In retrospect, it was a ‘lose-lose situation’,” says Scheuer today about the toll, which he had found when he took office with the award procedure already underway. He sees: the predecessors are taking cover. The CSU maintains the silent consensus to let the toll go home with him. Or, as a clever CSU member said decades ago: “The scapegoat is not a herd animal.”

The Lower Bavarian makes it easy for opponents. He appears bold, legs apart, slick. “There’s something about Scheuer that’s provocative. He looks like he’s free of pain,” she wrote Time three years ago in a large portrait. Even now there are no party friends who attest to his humility. “I can understand the frustration. I take the criticism very seriously” – his short sentences.

For the 48-year-old from Passau, one thing is clear: the toll will cover his balance sheet. “88:1”, he says – he got 88 laws and regulations through the Bundestag, including technology offensives, major projects, cycle path projects; a project burst.

“You beat us all up as Secretary General. Now you’re being beaten up”

With the political career’s that was probably. It used to be a steep climb, young MPs, smart networkers, considered intelligent, general secretary, state secretary, minister. Now the ministerial office has been gone since the end of 2021, change of government. The district chairmanship in Lower Bavaria has been gone since Saturday, handing over the baton to State Minister Christian Bernreiter. As a simple member of the Bundestag, Scheuer takes care of foreign policy. And it offends even there, often with relish, only sometimes accidentally. He defended his visit to Florida’s ultra-right governor Ron DeSantis in May and also backed parts of his policies. However, he does not explain the recent anger at having voted with the AfD in a Bundestag committee as intentional. “In the confusion” he voted for a formal application without political relevance.

The own CSU expressed skepticism about his future. There are rumors about a move into business, but that won’t happen in politics anymore. Scheuer answers evasively. He also knows that he attracts criticism. Or, as a colleague recently called out to him: “You beat us all up as Secretary General. Now you will be beaten up.” (Christian Deutschländer)