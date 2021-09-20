fromFlorian Naumann conclude

Shortly before the federal elections, the opposition is backing up against CSU Minister Andreas Scheuer – there is talk of “special economy”. The occasion seems rather arbitrary, however.

Berlin – For twelve years, that much is certain, the Federal Ministry of Transport has been in the hands of the CSU. There was no shortage of scandals during this time – from flopped motorway projects to car tolls. Now, shortly before the federal election, further allegations are boiling up again: The Christian Socialists had used the position to favor Bavaria, says FDP – the SPD even speaks of “special economy”. The current occasion is a small request from the Liberals.

CSU: Söder praised Scheuer for “bringing money to Bavaria” – FDP adds criticism

In the election campaign, CSU boss Markus Söder himself fired such theses. “With everything that one or the other criticizes about Andi Scheuer: I know few ministers who bring as much money to Bavaria as Andi Scheuer. You just have to honestly say that to the outside world in the balance sheet, ”he said at the CSU party convention in Nuremberg. “The CSU’s understanding of politics is more like that of the Mafia … a federal minister should be responsible for the country, not be sent to Berlin as a provincial debt collector …” was then read in a tweet – just one example of a larger wave of outrage.

The FDP has now inquired about a petitesse, which in their opinion is telling. The result: Scheuer completed four “traffic releases” in 2021, four of them in Bavaria. The MP Oliver Luksic then complained to the Editorial network Germanythat the Federal Ministry of Transport was “known to have been aligned with the Free State of Bavaria under the CSU leadership for many years.” Scheuer did “everything for the public image at home, but his record as Minister of Transport remains disastrous,” he told the RND.

CSU and Andreas Scheuer: Ministry denies allegations – “wrong” impression from FDP request?

The Federal Ministry of Transport, however, countered the accusation that individual federal states were preferred when making investment decisions. In 2021 there were “numerous other traffic releases” nationwide, in which Scheuer was not involved, said a ministry spokeswoman on Monday.

“In the written question, the only question asked about traffic clearances by Federal Minister Scheuer was”, explained the spokeswoman. The impression “that individual federal states were given preference in investment decisions is wrong,” she added, referring to the further traffic releases in the entire federal area without Scheuer’s involvement.

Bavaria and CSU are getting anger from Saxony: “Spezlwirtschaft” scolding from Chemnitz

Criticism came with a view to decisions of the department but also from the SPD. The Chemnitz SPD member of the Bundestag Detlef Müller complained in a conversation with the editorial network about “special economy”. The occasion: The Lower Bavarian market town of Pfeffenhausen, together with the cities of Duisburg (North Rhine-Westphalia) and Chemnitz (Saxony) as well as a consortium in Northern Germany, recently won the bid for a national hydrogen center, as Scheuer and Söder announced at the beginning of the month.

“For twelve years, CSU transport ministers have directed millions and millions to Bavaria,” said Müller. Such an approach promotes “political disaffection to an extreme degree”. The award of a mobility center to Munich some time ago also caused trouble in the east of the republic in the year of the federal election: Thuringia’s Prime Minister Bodo Ramelow (left) was still outraged in June.

And the Greens had also accused Scheuer of a “Passau first” policy this summer – so it is a recurring topic. However, at the request of Merkur.de, the department had strictly rejected these allegations. (fn / AFP)