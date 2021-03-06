A new task force for corona tests: This is what the summit resolution on Wednesday said. Many are allowed to have a say. In particular, the line-up is indignant to some.

Berlin – a task force. Such a working group is now to be founded in order to move forward in the fight against Corona. It is about a very central task: “The federal government and the states are forming a joint test logistics task force to ensure the greatest possible availability and rapid delivery of rapid tests, including self-tests, for the needs of the public sector,” says the decision of the Corona summit on Wednesday.

Because there are not yet sufficient test capacities in Germany to actually secure gradual openings. It has to be quick now, everyone agrees. But the test task force threatens to become a bureaucratic monster again. In any case, some people should have a say: the Federal Ministry of Finance, the Federal Ministry of Labor, the Federal Ministry of Economics, the Federal Chancellery and, on the part of the federal states, a representative “who is responsible for test logistics in a leading position and from producers, trade and the logistics industry”.

But that’s not all: Above all, the management of the task force causes ridicule on the Internet. The Federal Ministry of Health, i.e. Jens Spahn (CDU), and the Federal Ministry of Transport, i.e. Andreas Scheuer (CSU), are intended for this. After Scheuer caused a scandal and a stir, especially with the car toll, many now fear the next debacle. And Spahn also had to take a lot of criticism around the vaccination and various test announcements.

Task force for corona tests: “This is the worst government management ever”

This gives many opposition politicians reason to complain about the personal details on Twitter. Marco Buschmann, Parliamentary Managing Director of the FDP, writes: “Incredibly enough that the MPK only talks about a task force for the procurement of rapid tests after a pandemic for over a year. Whoever hands over the management of the task force to Andreas Scheuer together with Jens Spahn obviously has no intention of solving the problem quickly. “He adds:” This is the worst government management ever. “

The former left-wing party leader Bernd Riexinger doesn’t leave any good hair to the line either: “If Scheuer is seriously given any responsibility to solve the corona pandemic, then we know that the federal government is de facto at an end.”

His colleague on the left, Fabio De Masi, brings Angela Merkel on board: “The Chancellor is a physicist. She thought it was like math: minus * minus = plus ”.

Mockery of task force cast: “I thought, now I’m on a comedy show”

Michael Kaufmann from the AfD regional association Thuringia says: “‘It sounds like the beginning of a bad joke: Jens Spahn and Andreas Scheuer set up a task force for test logistics.” But that is what it says in the federal-state resolution. Conclusion: Preparing the government for an easing plan appears amateurish. “

In one world-Interview says Greens boss Robert Habeck that he “basically” has no explanation for the fact that apparently not enough tests have been ordered so far. He criticizes: “Now we are loosening up and hope that the tests will come. This is actually exactly the wrong way round. “Habeck says about the orders:” Instead of proceeding pragmatically, we are establishing a working group made up of seven ministries under the leadership of the Ministry of Health and Transport. When I heard that, I thought, now I’ve landed on a comedy show, because these two ministries are really not the top performers of this government. “

Franziska Brantner, Member of the Green Party in the Bundestag, agrees: “If Andi Scheuer is now responsible for the tests, then good night Germany! As a reward for his failure in other major projects, he should now take on this vital task. “

Taskforce with Spahn and Scheuer: Twitter users scoff at the personnel selection

And also from other Twitter users mostly derision comes. “I would have more confidence if Benjamin Blümchen and Maya the Bee had been made the task force instead of Scheuer and Spahn,” it says. Word games are also popular: “Force” becomes “Farce”, for example. And also about the fact that the bureaucratic route of a task force is chosen in the first place, a country doctor gets angry: “The next time I have to quickly test someone for a heart attack in the practice, I first order a task force. There has to be order. “

In the eyes of the commentators, the prospects of defeating the coronavirus with an appropriate test strategy are not good. This is a central element in order to be able to safely implement decided step-by-step openings. (cibo)

List of rubric lists: © Florian Gaertner / photothek.net / imago-images