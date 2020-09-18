BERLIN (dpa-AFX) – The negotiations on tougher penalties for speeders must continue – from the point of view of Federal Transport Minister Andreas Scheuer, the Greens are responsible for this. “Today the Greens decided in favor of failure and against compromise,” said the CSU politician on Friday after none of the proposed solutions had received a majority in the Federal Council. “It’s a shame, a shame,” said Scheuer, commenting on the vote, saying that there was “a good compromise” on the table. With a view to the further discussions he also said: “Our hand remains outstretched.”

The background to this is a change in the road traffic regulations and the catalog of fines, which had significantly tightened the penalties for driving too fast – already at 21 kilometers per hour too fast in urban areas and 26 km / h out of town there should be a one-month driving ban. Due to a formal error, however, this change is no longer effective. Now there is a dispute as to whether and to what extent the tougher penalties should be mitigated again./ted/DP/eas