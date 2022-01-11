Rossella Schettino against De Falco, here are the statements of the daughter of the former commander Schettino

On the occasion of the anniversary of the shipwreck Costa Concordia, has returned to talk about the issue Rossella Schettino. The daughter of the former commander sentenced to 10 years in prison has left some statements about what happened 10 years ago. Let’s find out all the details together.

Ten years after the shipwreck of the Costa Concordia Rossella Schettino has decided to issue some statements regarding the legal matter she has seen hero his father Schettino. In particular, the girl also spoke about the former commander De Falco. Let’s find out what happened in detail.

They are gone now 10 years since the Costa Concordia was wrecked. In command was the former commander Schettino who received a condemnation to 16 years of imprisonment which he is currently serving. Now speaking is the daughter, Rossella Schettino:

My father never had contact with the lawyer Laino Donato again. I am therefore perplexed by the interview given to the newspaper La Stampa which reports quotes never pronounced by my father.

When the ship sank near theLily island, the girl was only 15 years old, yet she remembers every detail of those moments of terror. She herself also hurled herself against De Falco, former commander involved in some phone calls of that night:

It is incomprehensible to me that only the 01.46 phone call was disclosed immediately after the accident, leaving out the audio at 00.17 and 00.30. These clips prove both the sudden shooting down of the ship and my father’s requests to move help to the side where people had fallen overboard due to the shooting.

According to words of the young woman, she herself stated that she expected at least the silence by De Falco. These are his confessions:

That area of ​​the ship was not patrolled until 01.46, the time when my father received the call from De Falco indicating that he still did not understand that the ship was shot down and half-sunk. The diffusion of that audio would have clarified the dynamics of the facts that caused my father to go overboard. Years later, a religious silence would have been appreciated by Mr. De Falco.

Furthermore, Rossella Schettino concluded theinterview stating that his father is serving the penalty in jail in decency silence: