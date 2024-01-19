After a lifetime at Airbus, Christian Scherer (Duisburg, Germany, 61 years old) has been the CEO of the commercial division of the largest aeronautical manufacturer in the world for a couple of weeks. He lands in office at a particularly sweet moment: 2023 has been a record year for orders and deliveries, and the flagship model of its main competitor for the short and medium haul – Boeing's 737 MAX – is going through its umpteenth crisis. Visiting the Airbus factory in Getafe (Madrid), he denies the biggest issue: “I prohibit myself from talking about advantages derived from what is happening.”

Ask. The airline sector has recovered from the pandemic much faster than expected.

Answer. Yes, the recovery has been faster than we ourselves anticipated. There is a human desire to travel: as soon as restrictions were lifted, international travel resumed again.

Q. Something similar happened after the Russian invasion of Ukraine: the markets severely punished the sector, but the recovery has been equally rapid…

R. The conflict in Ukraine has had an impact, but the world has adapted and air traffic has recovered.

Q. They are receiving an avalanche of orders.

R. We are satisfied, because it speaks of the relevance of our products. It is a phenomenon that has to do with two factors: the accelerated recovery after two years of pandemic and the replacement of older aircraft with more efficient ones, which consume and emit less.

Q. What weighs more?

R. The recuperation [pospandemia], but there is a growing awareness among airlines of decarbonization and that means they are accelerating the renewal of their fleets. Only 30% of commercial aircraft flying today are of the latest generation; the rest consume between 25% and 30% more. One of our recent successes compared to Boeing is that our aircraft are more efficient and therefore more environmentally friendly.

More information

Q. The problem is that, as you yourselves recognize, Airbus is not being able to produce and deliver as many airplanes as there is demand.

R. More than a problem, it is a frustration. In March 2020 we had to reduce production practically by half. It was traumatic: the investment cycle was interrupted, and it is not easy to turn everything off and on again. There is a lot of inertia, and some capabilities of our industrial ecosystem have been lost.

Q. Do you think they overreacted, reducing their productive capacity so much?

R. No. We had an intense internal debate and there are those who believed that it had to be reduced even more, because the stoppage [de demanda] It was huge. If we had produced more, we would have run the risk of being left with airplanes on our balance sheet.

Q. Returning to today, the opportunity ahead is enormous: the market is going through a phase of clear prosperity.

R. Our main job now is to manage this upward curve [de demanda] right up to the capacity limit of the supply chain. We are not the weak part of the production chain: the hot spots are in engine manufacturing and cabin equipment, because many airlines are not only buying new aircraft, but are also improving their current fleet.

Q. Can they increase the manufacturing rate even further?

R. Today, I don't believe it: if a single supplier fails, the entire system collapses. And our chain is very long and complex.

Scherer, at the Airbus plant in Getafe. Samuel Sanchez

Q. Its main competitor, Boeing, is weak.

R. Many observers say: “Christian, you are selling like crazy and taking advantage of the situation to invade the skies and throw Boeing aside.” This is not the case: we manage the business in a much more serious way. The risk of making decisions with those parameters would be too high.

Q. 2024 has started very badly for them, with a new serious problem on the 737 MAX. Can Airbus take advantage of this situation for its own benefit?

R. Not in the conventional sense. What happens to Boeing is a Boeing issue, but also a reminder that safety is the most important pillar for us. It is something non-negotiable. I don't think we are going to take advantage in the sense of selling more airplanes, because we have everything sold. More than making a profit from this incident, we have to draw lessons.

Q. But one thing is clear: for an airline considering purchasing a B737 MAX, its most reasonable alternative is the A320. And that's good for you.

R. Not necessarily. Any doubt about the integrity or safety of the aircraft is not positive. I prohibit myself from talking about advantages derived from what is happening.

Q. Do you perceive greater interest from airlines that have so far opted for Boeing?

R. They know that, in the short term, we cannot meet demand. Even if a Boeing customer wanted to switch to Airbus, he would not be able to do so until 2030. So we are not substitutes. In that segment [corto y medio radio] we have a two-thirds market share; It is a very, very strong position. Nobody has any doubts that the A320 is a very good product.

Q. Not so long ago, American airlines pretty much only bought Boeing.

R. It is true that in recent years both our presence and our quota [de mercado] In the US it has grown. This business is guided by commercial and financial decisions: each company opts for the most efficient and effective alternative. It is natural that Airbus' position of strength around the world also transfers to what is probably the most competitive market on the planet.

Q. Much of the future of the airline sector, however, passes through China and India.

R. We have made a great effort to position ourselves in the largest growing market, which is India. We are in a good position there and also in China, where 20 years ago we had a relatively modest position and now we are quite present, including an assembly line in Tianjin.

Q. They are also a source of competition: China has been trying for years to have a large domestic aircraft manufacturer. And it seems to have been found in Comac.

R. Indeed, we have a new competitor. It is legitimate that a country like China wants to increase its sovereignty in a strategic sector such as the air sector: the pie is growing and it is logical that there are more actors seeking their share. That said, the size of the ecosystem around Airbus or Boeing is such that many countries or companies prefer a small part of that success over a large fraction of a smaller success. This is the case in India, where some want the political glamor of having an assembly line. But there is a smarter option than taking the risk of becoming a direct competitor to Airbus or Boeing.

Q. He is not afraid, then, of new competition.

R. No. It is positive, because it forces us to maintain a high level of excellence and technological advancement. Comac, for example, has not put anything new on the table: same engines, same avionics, same basic architecture…

Q. But at a lower price.

R. The question is whether the world will want to buy a cheaper plane from yesterday when an Airbus comes with new technology and allows a reduction in consumption close to 25%.

Q. The airline sector is one of the most difficult to decarbonize. How to do it?

R. As I said, 70% of the world's fleet is still from previous generations. Equipping themselves with the best available is what airlines are doing.

Q. But that won't be enough.

R. No, it won't be. Today, unlike three years ago, I believe that an important part [de la descarbonización] will be made with sustainable aviation fuels [los llamados SAF, por sus siglas en inglés].

Q. Do you conceive it as a bridge to hydrogen?

R. Yes, like a big bridge. It will be more than half of the medium-term solution, because an aircraft is a 25-year investment and it will take more than two decades to replace those flying today, which can already operate with SAF. And there is something else that we can improve: we live in a digital world, but air traffic management still suffers from many inefficiencies: we still fly in zigzags, constantly going up and down… Just like 70 years ago. Improving that would reduce fuel consumption by 10%.

Q. Three years ago Airbus announced that the first commercial aircraft powered by hydrogen would be flying in 2035. Do you maintain it?

R. Yes absolutely.

Follow all the information Economy and Business in Facebook and xor in our weekly newsletter

The Five Day agenda The most important economic quotes of the day, with the keys and context to understand their scope. RECEIVE IT IN YOUR EMAIL

Subscribe to continue reading Read without limits

_