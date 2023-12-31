Schengen | Kosovars can now enter Finland without a visa

The change opens up the world to Kosovans in a completely new way.

of Kosovo citizens will be able to travel to the European Schengen area of ​​free movement without a visa from New Year's Day. This also applies to Finland.

Among other things, the news agency AFP reports that Kosovans are allowed to spend a maximum of 90 days in a 180-day period without a visa in the Schengen area.

The change opens up the world in a whole new way for Kosovans, because up until now it was possible to travel without a visa to only 14 countries with a Kosovo passport. The government of Kosovo has campaigned to prevent citizens from abusing the visa exemption to look for work in EU countries.

Prime minister Albin Kurtin was scheduled to speak on New Year's Day at the Pristina airport to the first Kosovars who left for EU countries without a visa.

With a population of around 1.8 million, Kosovo is the last of the Western Balkan countries that was still without Schengen visa exemption. The EU Commission considered the exemption to be subject to, among other things, the fulfillment of certain conditions in Kosovo's border control and entry practices.

In the year In Kosovo, which declared independence in 2008, the change is seen as a step towards the country's EU membership.

However, the EU member states Spain, Cyprus, Greece, Romania and Slovakia stand in the way of the dream, which do not recognize Kosovo as independent – not so much because of Kosovo itself, but for internal political, ethnic independence movements' reasons.

The same opinion is shared by Serbia, which considers the Albanian-majority Kosovo as its province and the cradle of its culture.

Kosovo is also not a member of the UN, although its independence is recognized by the majority of UN countries.