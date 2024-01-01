European Union countries have unanimously given the green light for Romania and Bulgaria to gradually join the Schengen free movement area after Austria, the last nation to oppose the deal, lifted its veto . The decision implies that, starting from March, internal border controls will be eliminated – but only air and sea – with these two countries, which joined the EU in 2007, with the commitment of Austria, Bulgaria and Romania to agree subsequently the end date of controls also on land borders. This was reported by the current Spanish presidency of the Council of the EU.

“Congratulations to the citizens of Romania and Bulgaria on the extension of Schengen to maritime and air transport passengers,” said the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, through his profile on long overdue step so that Romanian and Bulgarian citizens can enjoy easier freedom of movement, with the prospect of future land transport”.

