Expert Biychuk: Fraudsters use children to cash out stolen money

The money obtained through fraudulent calls is cashed out using criminal schemes in which children are involved. This was stated by security expert, director of the product “Zashchitnik” of MTS Andrey Biychuk. He is quoted by RIA Novosti.

According to him, teenagers are lured by advertisements that promise a good reward for simple work. Those who respond are asked to send their bank card details, to which the money will be sent. Afterwards, they must be transferred to the specified accounts. The child is promised a percentage of the amount as a reward.

Sometimes a teenager is asked to access his banking app in order to conduct transactions through his card without the owner’s knowledge.

Earlier, human rights activists from the All-Russian People’s Front called on the Bank of Russia to simplify the mechanism for paying compensation to victims of banking fraud.

In turn, the curator of the People’s Front platform “Moshelovka” Alla Khrapunova advised Russians to get a separate card for payments on the Internet and reminded that fraudsters can issue a card on behalf of a potential victim.