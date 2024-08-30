Khrapunova: Fraudsters send letters about transferring pensions to “digital rubles”

Fraudsters have begun to frequently send messages to pensioners with phishing links, by clicking on which you can allegedly refuse to transfer your pensions into digital rubles. The agency has started this fraud scheme RIA Novosti The curator of the People’s Front platform “Moshelovka” Alla Khrapunova revealed.

According to her, fraudsters are actively exploiting the topic of the digital ruble, but information about the transfer of all social payments into digital form has nothing to do with reality. The expert noted that messages about the need to write a refusal to transfer pensions into digital rubles have already been distributed in messengers.

“Under the pretext of formalizing a refusal, citizens were asked to provide a code from an SMS so as not to visit the MFC office. Similar activity is currently being observed, but given last year’s miscalculations, the attackers are using phishing links,” Khrapunova said. She noted that most pensioners in such a situation preferred to visit the MFC offices in person.

Earlier in Moscow, fraudsters posing as employees of the Federal Security Service (FSB) of Russia deceived a professor of the Moscow Power Engineering Institute (MPEI). The amount of material damage amounted to 13 million rubles.