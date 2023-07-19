The Apulian club is evaluating the conditions of Mauro, who has just returned from the crusader injury. Meanwhile, El Galgo acts as a sponsor and charges the environment: “Here is another stepping stone, we want to return to the professional ranks”

Ezequiel Schelotto starts again from Barletta, in Serie D. After signing the contract with the club of president Dimiccoli, which sanctioned his return to Italy after 4 years, the former Inter player has already stepped into the role of the driving force behind the red and white team aims for promotion to C. In this new football adventure in the city of the Challenge, "El Galgo" (the greyhound, due to his way of running at breakneck speed) could find his friend Mauro Zarate, who ended up in the sights of the technical director of Barletta Gigi Pavarese, who understands Argentines, given his past in Diego Armando Maradona's Naples.

unfortunate zarate — If the 34-year-old Schelotto strongly wanted to compete once again with Italian football, the former Lazio striker Mauro Zarate (born in 1987) is back from the unfortunate interlude with Cosenza in Serie B where he only played 3 games, blocked by a ligament injury left knee anterior cruciate. Barletta is in fact evaluating the current physical conditions of Zarate who only for his prestigious palmares (two Italian Cups and an Italian Super Cup won with Lazio, as well as having worn the shirts of Inter and Fiorentina) makes the Barletta fans dream, already enthusiastic for the arrival of Schelotto. In his album of memories, the "greyhound" holds some original gems, such as the famous goal scored with the Inter shirt, about ten years ago, in the derby against Milan (1-1) on 24 February 2013. But , there are other important moments in his career lived when he played in Cesena, Catania, Atalanta, Sassuolo, Parma and Chievo, not counting the experiences in the blue shirt with Pierluigi Casiraghi's Under 21 team and Cesare Prandelli's national team.