The regular BMW M models are going to disappear. It all has to be extra.

M GmbH was once as purist as its products. It was unthinkable that there would ever be an X5M, X6M or M7. Far too cumbersome, far too heavy, far too four-wheel drive. They did not want to expose the famous baaaaaadge to that. Not even when Mercedes made an R-Class AMG and such.

But in the end, the marketing B0iZ won. The M7 never came, but you can now also buy an ‘M’ of the X models. Or even an ‘M Competition’. BMW could not pass up the nice margin on these types of badges for puristic reasons.

Almost everything now has an M badge. An M235i Gran Coupe, an M760e xDrive, everything has the same logo as the E46 316i of the boy next door. Logically, this has devalued the baaaaaaaadge quite a bit. After all, that works the same as with money. If you print a lot of them for free, each individual Euro becomes less and less valuable.

And so M GmbH is thinking about phasing out the ‘normal’ M. It is no longer special enough. People now want at least an M Competition, or even better an M CS or M CSL. The X5M and X6M are no longer available without the addition ‘Competition’. Neerlans proud Frank van Meel say:

The M brand introduced the Competition layer, which actually now has become the new normal. So the standard M will go away or more or less already has gone away… We’re not going to split any longer between M and M Competition, it will all be Competition in the future. Frank van Meel is always competitive when playing table tennis at the campsite

If the Competition becomes the standard, will you want at least a CS? Let us know in the comments!

