Scheffler returns to world number one, by winning the Players Championship

the american golfer scottie scheffler He was once again number one in the world ranking by winning the PGA The Players Championship tournament this Sunday at TPC Sawgrass.

Scheffler won by five strokes in the PGA Tour of the United States meeting in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, and will replace the Spaniard jon rahm at the top of the standings on Monday. Rahm withdrew from the event due to illness.

Scheffler, at the top

Scheffler prevailed in the PGA Tour matchup after making five straight birdies between the 8th and 12th holes as his opponents pulled away.

The American started the day with a two shot lead over Australian Min Woo Lee, who immediately reduced the deficit with a birdie on the opening hole. When Scheffler bogeyed the third hole, the pairing was tied for the lead, but it would soon turn dramatically when Lee had a nightmare on the fourth hole where he triple bogeyed.

A double bogey later on the 11th hole dropped Lee totally out of contention and by then Scheffler was in his groove and pulling away down the course. It was a victory procession for Scheffler on the final holes, but he capped his victory with a superb 21-foot putt on the 18th hole before he was met with applause.

England’s Tyrrell Hatton finished second after a sensational finish, with five consecutive birdies to complete the last nine holes. Hatton finished 12 under par after his 65-shot card with Norway’s Viktor Hovland and America’s Tom Hoge tied for third place, two more shots behind.

AFP

More sports news