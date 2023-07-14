The Netherlands announced on Friday that it will hold snap general elections on November 22 in a transformative vote to replace the country’s longest-serving prime minister, Mark Rutte.

Voters will be called upon to choose a new parliament after the collapse of the four-party coalition led by Rutte a week ago over a fierce debate over asylum seekers policy.

Rutte, leader of the People’s Party for Freedom and Democracy, surprised the country by announcing on Monday that he would withdraw from politics after serving as prime minister for 13 years.

And with the resignation of the leaders of the other three parties in the ruling coalition after the collapse of the government, the elections will have the effect of an earthquake in the fifth largest economic power in the eurozone.

“The elections for the lower house will be held on Wednesday, November 22. The government decided on the recommendation of Interior Minister Bruins Sloat,” a statement from Rutte’s government said.

And the government statement continued, “By choosing this date, the necessary preparatory time was taken for political parties, the ability of municipalities to organize, and the preparations of the electoral council.”

The People’s Party for Freedom and Democracy will seek in the next election to retain its leadership of the government, most likely through Justice Minister Dylan Iselgoz, who arrived in the country seeking asylum, while a Dutch farmers’ party will seek to bring about a transformation at the level of the system.

The four-party coalition collapsed over the handling of immigration.

Rutte wanted restrictions on family reunification for asylum seekers.

It is expected that the new elections will be the most divisive in a generation, and the most prominent headlines will be immigration, farmers and the cost of living.