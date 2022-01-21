Football does not stop and the week between January 24 and 30 has interesting matches on various fronts in the world, but the main ones will be the qualifying games for the World Cup Qatar 2022.

The commitments of the date 15 will begin on Thursday 27, when the Ecuador vs. Brazil (4 p.m.), Paraguay vs. Uruguay (6 pm) and Chile vs. Argentina (7:15 p.m.).

The day will be complemented the following day, on January 28, with the clashes between Colombia vs. Peru (4 p.m.) and Venezuela vs. Bolivia (5 pm). Canal caracol will be the television channel that will determine whether the signal for these games will go through conventional TV or through the web page.

There are matches from the Central American qualifiers that can be followed in Colombia. On Thursday they will play Jamaica vs. Mexico (7:20 pm, Espn 3) and Honduras vs. Canada (8 p.m.; ESPN 2).

The colombian football will have activity in two days of the Betplay League. The first will start on Tuesday, January 25 with important matches such as Santa Fe vs. Águilas (6:05 pm; Win Sports or Win Sports +) and Bucaramanga vs. Millionaires (8:10 pm, Win Sports or Win Sports +).

A day later, Cali hosts Tolima at its stadium (6:10 pm, Win Sports or Win Sports +), remembering the December 2021 final. Nacional and Junior will also have one of the most important confrontations in Colombian soccer, that Wednesday, January 26, at 8:10 pm, Win Sports or Win Sports +.

On Saturday 29 starts the third day 29 of the Betplay League with a classic match: Millionaires vs. Nacional (8:15 pm, Win Sports or Win Sports +), Santa Fe will visit Cortuluá (2 pm, Win Sports or Win Sports +) and Junior will host La Equidad (6:10 pm, Win Sports or Win Sports +) .

On Sunday 30, the day will be important for the Medellín vs. Cali (4:05 pm, Win Sports or Win Sports +) and America vs. Bucaramanga (6:10 pm, Win Sports or Win Sports +).

The African Cup of Nations follows. In the round of 16, on Monday they will face Guinea vs. Gambia (11 am, by Star +) and Cameroon vs. Comoros (2 pm, Star +). And on Tuesday, for the same round, Senegal will face Cape Verde (11 am, Star +) and Morocco vs. Malawi (2 p.m., Star+)

