After a year of waiting, the Pokémon World Championship 2024 will finally take place next week. Over the course of three days, All fans will have the opportunity to enjoy VCG, TCG competitions, Pokémon Unite and Pokémon Go. The schedules for this event have thus been announced.

The Pokémon World Championships 2024 will take place between August 16 and 18, 2024and all those interested will be able to enjoy each competition live and completely free through the official Pokémon channels on YouTube and Twitch. Here are the schedules for each day:

Opening ceremony:

Friday, August 16 at 9:00 AM (local time), or 1:00 PM (Mexico City time)

Pokémon Trading Card Game (Pokémon TCG) Broadcast

Friday, August 16 from 9:45 AM (local time) to 8:45 PM (local time), or from 1:45 PM (Mexico City time) to 12:45 AM (Mexico City time)

Saturday, August 17 from 9:00 AM (local time) to 7:30 PM (local time), or from 1:00 PM (Mexico City time) to 11:30 PM (Mexico City time)

Sunday, August 18: Finals begin at 10:15 AM (local time), or 2:45 PM (Mexico City time)

Pokémon video game streaming:

Friday, August 16 from 9:45 AM (local time) to 8:15 PM (local time), or from 1:45 PM (Mexico City time) to 12:15 AM (Mexico City time)

Saturday, August 17 from 9:00 AM (local time) to 7 PM (local time), or from 1:00 PM (Mexico City time) to 11:00 PM (Mexico City time)

Sunday, August 18: Finals begin at 2:15 PM (local time), or 6:15 PM (Mexico City time)

Pokémon GO Stream:

Friday, August 16 from 9:45 AM (local time) to 7 PM (local time), or from 1:45 PM (Mexico City time) to 11:00 PM (Mexico City time)

Saturday, August 17 from 9:00 AM (local time) to 7 PM (local time), or from 1:00 PM (Mexico City time) to 11:00 PM (Mexico City time)

Sunday, August 18: Finals begin at 9:00 AM (local time), or 1:00 PM (Mexico City time)

Pokémon UNITE Broadcast:

Friday, August 16 from 9:45 AM (local time) to 8 PM (local time), or from 1:45 PM (Mexico City time) to 12:00 AM (Mexico City time)

Saturday, August 17 from 9:00 AM (local time) to 8:30 PM (local time), or from 1:00 PM (Mexico City time) to 12:30 AM (Mexico City time)

Closing ceremony

Sunday, August 18 at 5:30 PM (local time), or 9:30 PM (Mexico City time)

We remind you that you can enjoy each of These competitions will be live on the official Pokémon channel on YouTube and Twitch between August 16 and 18.. Likewise, here at Atomix we will have extensive coverage of the event, so you can check out the site and social media for additional information. On related topics, these are the Latin players in this year’s competition.

Author’s Note:

This year is shaping up to be one of the most interesting. With the two expansions of Scarlet & Violet With the competitions already out there, there’s a lot of potential for the VGC scene, and I can’t wait to see these competitions next weekend.

Via: Official Community