Thursday, January 11, 2024, 7:09 p.m.







Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

The Festival Councilor, Rosario Martínez Chazarra, accompanied by the president of the Torrevieja Carnival Association, Paco Pizana and the vice president, César Berná, presented the programming for the Torrevieja Carnival 2024 at a press conference. A program full of events, activities , music, color…