LaLiga Santander does not stop. The First Division has started later than usual due to the coronavirus pandemic and needs dates outside the weekend on the calendar to be able to finish at the desired time. From Tuesday to Thursday there will be a midweek league with two teams absent, Granada and Osasuna, as the Nasrid will play the last qualifying round of the Europa League on Thursday against Malmöe.

These are the meetings scheduled for this week

LaLiga Santander Matchday 4 20/21

Matches on Tuesday, September 29

This Tuesday, Real Sociedad-Valencia will open the day. The Reale Arena will host two teams that aspire to finish at the top of the table and get a European place (7:00 p.m.). At 9 pm, Getafe and Real Betis play a duel for three points and also for styles. The Verdiblancos arrive after falling by the minimum against Real Madrid.

7:00 p.m. Real Sociedad-Valencia (Movistar LaLiga)

9:00 p.m. Getafe-Betis (GOAL)

Matches on Wednesday September 30

Wednesday will be the highlight of the day with four games. Villarreal receives an Alavés at home with the attraction of watching Kubo play. At the same time, Atlético go to Alcoraz against Huesca de Míchel with a Luis Suárez on a streak. In the second round, Real Madrid host Valladolid and Eibar, Elche, another of the newcomers to the First Division.

19:00 Huesca-Atlético de Madrid (Movistar LaLiga)

19:00 Villarreal-Alavés (Movistar LaLiga)

21:30 Eibar-Elche (Movistar LaLiga)

21:30 Real Madrid-Real Valladolid (Movistar LaLiga)

Matches on Thursday, October 1

October will start with two league games. The Sevilla that had Bayern on the ropes receives Levante at home, one of the most offensive teams in the category. At 9:30 p.m., Barcelona visits Vigo where a veteran like Aspas will try to embitter Koeman’s new Barcelona led by Messi and where Ansu Fati stands out.

19:00 Sevilla-Levante (Movistar LaLiga)

21:30 Celta de Vigo-Barcelona (Movistar LaLiga)