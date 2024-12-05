Seville will experience a historic day in the month of December with almost 40 consecutive hours of processions on the street Once the official route of the Magna of the II International Congress of Brotherhoods and Popular Piety has been resolved, the eight brotherhoods involved have agreed with the Archdiocese and the Council on the proposed schedules and itineraries for the transfers to the Cathedral and the return of the eight images to their temples. It will be almost two days in a row without interruption, since the Virgin of Hope of Triana be the first to leave at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 7 until the Esperanza Macarena around 4:50 a.m. on December 9.

ABC of Seville had exclusive access to the program of itineraries and schedules that, after the approval of Cecopchanged relatively little compared to what was published in September. One of those changes was the exchange between El Cachorro and Esperanza de Trianasince, initially, the first to leave would be the crucified man on Castilla Street. Finally, the painful trianera will be the one who inaugurates this marathon of processions with a transfer to the Cathedral that is expected to end around 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 7. El Cachorro, which will leave its basilica one hour apart from La Esperanza de Triana, is scheduled to arrive at the Seo Seu Seville at 9:00 p.m.

In this sense, both Triana corporations They will run through the same streets on their way to the Cathedral. Thus, both Esperanza de Triana and El Cachorro will follow a route that will cross Pastor and Landero, Adriano and Puerta del Arenal, to reach Puerta de los Palos through García de Vinuesa and Alemanes. The two images of the Triana suburb will be present in the celebration of the vigil of the Immaculate Conception.

We will have to wait until 00:00 on December 8 for the transfer of the Esperanza Macarenawith an itinerary similar to that of La Madrugada. In fact, the Dolorosa de San Gil will be able to debut the change of route that was going to be applied since the last Good Friday Morning, so it will arrive at the Alameda de Hércules via Relator, omitting the passage through Correduría and La Europa. Of course, you will avoid Sierpes and the Avenue due to the very low height of the christmas lighting. In this sense, the Virgin of Hope will carry out a unpublished tour through O’Donnell and Plaza de la Magdalena, to reach Plaza Nueva through Méndez Núñez and reach the Cathedral through Hernando Colón. Entry into the metropolitan temple is scheduled for 6:45 a.m. shortly before dawn.

For his part, the Lord of Great Powerwhich was initially going to leave at 6:30 a.m., will finally do the same half an hour earlier, at 6:00 a.m. This change in schedule is due to the large number of requests received from the brothers to accompany the Nazarene of Juan de Mesa. The Great Power will arrive at the Bell by an itinerary similar to that of the Madrugada and, subsequently, will take the same route as La Macarena to arrive at the Cathedral around 8:45 am.

The return routes

Finished the great procession On the afternoon of December 8, the Great Power will be the first to return to its basilica. To do this, you will follow an itinerary very similar to your transfer to the Cathedral the night before, but with historical images such as the passage of the Lord through the parish of Magdalena. Thus, at 7:35 p.m. it will leave from the end of the official race at the Triana Bridge and look for Reyes Católicos, San Pablo, Plaza de la Magdalena, Rioja, Velázquez, O’Donnell, Campana, Plaza del Duque, Jesús del Great Power, Count of Barajas and St. Lawrence Squarewhere it is scheduled to arrive at 10:00 p.m.

For its part, the Puppy will turn from Paseo Colón to the Triana Bridge at 8:55 p.m. From there, the return to its basilica will allow us to contemplate the Christ of the Expiration before the Chapel of the Star and the streets of Zurraqueone of the most traditional environments in Triana. He will reach his temple around at 1:20 a.m. in the early morning of December 9.

The third image to return to its chapel will be the Hope of Triana. Once the Dolorosa on Pureza Street crosses the bridge at 9:15 p.m. on December 8, it will make a short detour through the streets of the neighborhood. Thus, upon reaching Altozano, you will turn right towards San Jorge and Callao to take Castilla Street and visit the neighboring parish of the O. After her mandatory visit to Santa Ana, Esperanza de Triana will enter her chapel around 3:20 a.m. in the early morning of December 9.

Finally, the Esperanza Macarena It will be the one that closes these almost 40 hours of procession. In this way, entry is scheduled to occur at 4:50 a.m. on December 9. The return route from La Macarena will leave historical printslike his time in Reyes Católicos, San Pablo or the Magdalena parish. In this way, the Dolorosa de San Gil will reach La Campana, from where it will take Amor de Dios Street and connect with Feria Street through Correduría. Thus, the Virgin of Hope will arrive in your neighborhood on a route similar to that of the morning of Good Friday and in which there will be no shortage of streets such as Rapporteur, Parras or Escoberos. However, the procession will arrive at the Plaza de la Esperanza Macarena along Muro Street.

As ABC de Seville announced last September, the routes of the Magna that were approved in October include the four lethal images that will participate in the procession. In this way, the Virgin of the Kings It will remain on the façade of the Real Maestranza Bullring throughout the Magna and will return to the Cathedral once the Esperanza Macarena pallium passes. In this sense, the patron saint of the Archdiocese of Seville will arrive at the metropolitan temple around 10:45 p.m..

For its part, the Virgin of Setefillawhich will be carried by Loreños in the style of their people, will travel the common itinerary of the Magna after the Lord of the Great Power. Upon reaching the Triana Bridge, the patron saint of Lora del Río will turn to the Catholic Monarchs to begin her journey towards the parish of Saint Andrew. Entry is scheduled around 00:30 am.

Later it will be Virgin of Valmeprotector of Dos Hermanas, which will travel the common itinerary of the Magna. In this sense, the Fernandina image will head towards collegiate church of the Divine Savior. To do this, it will cross the Arenal neighborhood and reach the Cuesta del Bacalao, to continue its journey towards El Salvador, where it will enter around at 1:00 in the morning.

The fourth lethal image is the Virgin of Consolationpatron saint of Utrera. The common itinerary of La Magna will conclude around 8:35 p.m. and will begin its journey towards the church that bears its name, popular The Third Parties. The return journey will leave unique impressions, both for Seville and for the people of Utrera themselves, since the Virgin will pass through the convent of the Sisters of the Cross. Entry is planned around 2:10 hours in the early morning of December 9. The image will also star in an extraordinary procession through Utrera that same day.

Official tour of the Magna of Seville

The closing procession of the congress will start at 4:00 p.m. on December 8 and will last for five and a half hours, until the Macarena canopy reaches the Triana Bridge at 9:35 p.m. The official route will consist of 1,520 meters and will extend through Plaza del Triunfo, Santo Tomás, Avenida de la Constitución, Puerta de Jerez, Almirante Lobo and Paseo Colón. The Virgin of the Kings, patron saint of the Archdiocese of Seville, will be the first of the procession and, once it reaches the Maestranza Bullring, she will remain on an altar to preside over the passage of the rest of the images.

In the time planning that the organizers have made, it is estimated a maximum time of 20 minutes between each of the steps, which will take just under three hours (2 hours and 55 minutes) to travel through the entire official route, from the Cathedral to the intersection of Paseo Colón with the Triana Bridge.

