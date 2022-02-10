Almost a month in advance, Dimayor announced this Thursday the Programming of the ‘classic date’ of the 2022-I League. It will be the tenth day of the championship, of which the fifth date has just been played.
It should be remembered that the Colombian tournament has had a day for several years in which regional duels are played for the teams that coincide in the first division. The remaining clashes are designated by the Dimayor club assembly.
The day will begin on Friday, March 4, with the match between Once Caldas and Deportivo Pereira, in Manizales, and will end on Tuesday, March 8 with the game Jaguares vs. Sports grass.
(Also read: Egan Bernal: the inspiring video of his “first steps” after the accident)
This is how the ‘clasico date’ of the League will be played
March 4
Once Caldas vs Deportivo Pereira
Time: 7:40 p.m.
Stadium: Palogrande
Television: Win+
March 5th
Junior FC vs Union Magdalena
Time: 4:05 p.m.
Metropolitan Stadium
Television: Win+
Deportivo Cali vs America de Cali
Time: 6:10 p.m.
Stadium: Deportivo Cali
Television: Win+
La Equidad vs Patriotas FC
Time: 8:15 p.m.
Stadium: Metropolitan Roof
Television: WinSports/Win+
(Also: James Rodríguez and Falcao talk about their alleged fight in Colombia)
Date and time of Santa Fe vs. Millionaires and National vs. Medellin
6th of March
Oil Alliance vs Atletico Bucaramanga
Time: 4:05 p.m.
Stadium: Daniel Villa Zapata
Television: Win+
Independiente Santa Fe vs Millonarios FC
Time: 6:10 p.m.
Stadium: El Campin
Television: Win+
Atletico Nacional vs Independiente Medellin
Time: 8:15 p.m.
Stadium: Atanasio Girardot
Television: Win+
7 of March
Cortulua FC vs Deportes Tolima
Time: 7:40 p.m.
Stadium: To be defined
Television: WinSports/Win+
March 8
Golden Eagles vs Envigado FC
Time: 5:30 p.m.
Stadium: Alberto Grisales
Television: WinSports/Win+
Jaguares FC vs Deportivo Pasto
Time: 7:35 p.m.
Stadium: Jaraguay
Television: WinSports/Win+
#Schedule #clasico #date #year #played
Leave a Reply