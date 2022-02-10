Almost a month in advance, Dimayor announced this Thursday the Programming of the ‘classic date’ of the 2022-I League. It will be the tenth day of the championship, of which the fifth date has just been played.

It should be remembered that the Colombian tournament has had a day for several years in which regional duels are played for the teams that coincide in the first division. The remaining clashes are designated by the Dimayor club assembly.

The day will begin on Friday, March 4, with the match between Once Caldas and Deportivo Pereira, in Manizales, and will end on Tuesday, March 8 with the game Jaguares vs. Sports grass.

This is how the ‘clasico date’ of the League will be played

March 4

Once Caldas vs Deportivo Pereira

Time: 7:40 p.m.

Stadium: Palogrande

Television: Win+

March 5th

Junior FC vs Union Magdalena

Time: 4:05 p.m.

Metropolitan Stadium

Television: Win+

Deportivo Cali vs America de Cali

Time: 6:10 p.m.

Stadium: Deportivo Cali

Television: Win+

La Equidad vs Patriotas FC

Time: 8:15 p.m.

Stadium: Metropolitan Roof

Television: WinSports/Win+

Date and time of Santa Fe vs. Millionaires and National vs. Medellin

6th of March

Oil Alliance vs Atletico Bucaramanga

Time: 4:05 p.m.

Stadium: Daniel Villa Zapata

Television: Win+

Independiente Santa Fe vs Millonarios FC

Time: 6:10 p.m.

Stadium: El Campin

Television: Win+

Atletico Nacional vs Independiente Medellin

Time: 8:15 p.m.

Stadium: Atanasio Girardot

Television: Win+

7 of March

Cortulua FC vs Deportes Tolima

Time: 7:40 p.m.

Stadium: To be defined

Television: WinSports/Win+

March 8

Golden Eagles vs Envigado FC

Time: 5:30 p.m.

Stadium: Alberto Grisales

Television: WinSports/Win+

Jaguares FC vs Deportivo Pasto

Time: 7:35 p.m.

Stadium: Jaraguay

Television: WinSports/Win+