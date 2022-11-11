Schedule yourself: so you can watch the friendly between Colombia and Paraguay

Hours before the World Cup kicks off in Qatar, the Colombia selection Seniors will have their last friendly of 2022, after failing in their attempt to qualify for this tournament.

The team finished in sixth place in the tie, which prevented them from even reaching the chance of fighting for the playoffs for Qatar. Peru arrived at that instance, which was still eliminated after losing against Australia in shots from the penalty spot.

Now, under the command of the Argentine coach Nestor Lawrence, Colombia seeks to return to a World Cup, which will be played in the United States, Mexico and Canada in 2026.

Photo: Colombian Football Federation

Colombia will play Paraguay in the third friendly match of the Lorenzo era, after the two matches they played in October: in them, they defeated Guatemala 4-1 and Mexico 3-2.

Colombia national team, in the match against Guatemala. Photo: Colombian Football Federation

That game will be played on November 19, at the Lockhart Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, and in it, Lorenzo will have a good part of the base of the team that was in the last tie, with some new faces.

It should be remembered that Luis Díaz, the figure of the team in recent times, will not be due to injury. Instead, there will be the historical references, such as James Rodríguez, Radamel Falcao García and David Ospina.

The match between Colombia and Paraguay will be broadcast on the Caracol channel, which owns the rights to the National Team’s matches.

