Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal appears as the favorite against the unexpected North Macedonia in the final of the European play-off for the 2022 World Cup, with the other final pitting Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s Sweden against Robert Lewandowski’s Poland.

Fernando Santos’s men will play again at the Dragon Stadium, in Porto, after beating Turkey (3-1) in the semifinal of the playoffs.

On the way to qualifying for his sixth consecutive World Cup, the fifth for Critiano Ronaldo, the 2016 European champions should be wary of the Macedonians, who managed to beat reigning European champions Italy in the last minutes of the match on Thursday in Palermo (1-0).

Gunners duel in Poland vs. Sweden

In the absence of the expected duel between Portugal and Italy in the final of the playoffs, the other game faces two of the best attackers of recent years in Chorzów, Poland.

Robert Lewandowski will again carry the hopes of Poland on his shoulders, directly qualified for this final after the sports authorities excluded their rival, Russia, as a result of the invasion of Ukraine.

Opposite will be Sweden, who beat the Czech Republic (1-0) on Thursday in Solna, thanks to a goal from Robin Quaison in extra time, and who will be able to count on the return of their great star Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who was suspended last Thursday.

The player, who will turn 41 in October, is looking to qualify for his third personal World Cup, 16 years after the last one, in 2006 in Germany.

To decide the last place allocated to Europe, the Welsh team that beat Austria (2-1) thanks to a brace from Gareth Bale, still do not know their opponent in the final.

The other semi-final between Scotland and Ukraine was postponed to June for now, following the Russian invasion.

Time and TV of the playoffs in Europe

Tuesday

Portugal – North Macedonia (1:45 pm, ESPN2, Star + and Directv Sports-610)

Poland – Sweden (1:45 pm, DirecTV Sports-612)

Dates to be decided:

Scotland – Ukraine (Semi-final)

Wales – TBD (Final)

with AFP