The Colombian league continues to advance and the classification for the final home runs is becoming clearer. In the capital, the two most important teams face very different needs.

On the one hand, Millonarios needs to add three to hope to enter the eight. This season, the ambassador team has accumulated seven games without knowing what victory means and their classification is becoming more and more distant.

However, the last two games against Envigado and Cali ended in draws by one goal that allowed them to end a streak of five consecutive defeats.

Currently, Millonarios is in position number 15 with 13 points. If he wins the classic, he could rise to number 11 while waiting for other results on the day. Millos will have the absences of Andrés Llinás and Leonardo Castro, due to injury, and Álvaro Montero and Juan Pablo Vargas, summoned to their national teams.

Santa Fe, also with casualties

On the other hand, Santa Fe, which also tied its last two games, needs to win to consolidate its position and be even closer to the finals of Colombian professional soccer.

Currently, “León” is in third place in the standings, surpassed only by Tolima and Deportivo Pereira. For the classic, he will not have, due to injury, Juan Pablo Zuluaga and Agustín Rodríguez.

The capital classic was anticipated due to force majeure. In its original schedule it was for next Wednesday, but it had to be moved due to Millonarios' participation in the Copa Libertadores and Karol G's concert in El Campín.

For this reason, the game will be played this Wednesday, starting at 8:20 pm. It can be seen on the Win Sports + channel.

