There is nothing left for the most important day of the Carnival of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria. On March 1, the Carnival parade, the Carnival day and Carnival Night, three events loaded with costumes, music and a festive atmosphere that will completely invade the city.

The day officially begins at 12.00 With the carnival parade or comparsas parade: murgas, floats and various groups travel around 7 kilometers from Castillo de la Luz to San Telmo Park. There, thousands of disguised people will participate in dances and animated activities in which everyone who wishes can take part.

Shortly after, at 14.00 hoursthe day carnival begins. In this second event they are held various concerts In different parts of the city, such as the areas of Santa Catalina or Vegueta. In addition, all those who wish to go will also be able to enjoy musical performances in which you can enjoy artists, bands and djs that will continue until 7.30 pm.

From 9:00 p.m., the most important day of this celebration will take place: The great Carnival night. Thousands of people disguise with all kinds of outfits and costumes will tour the streets of the city accompanied by music. Meanwhile, bars and discos will also expand their activity until the celebration ends, which will occur on the 5.00 hours at dawn.