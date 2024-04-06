Saturday, April 6, University 'Volcán' field. The UANL Tigers They received a visit from the Tuzos del Pachuca, for the match corresponding to matchday number fourteen of the Clausura 2024 tournament.
The numbers between Tigres and PachucaIn their last five meetings, they were quite even. Each squad had won two games; There was only one tie recorded, which occurred on matchday number twelve of the Clausura 2023 tournament.
However, tonight those led by Guillermo Almada showed their luck to the Nuevo León university students, who lost the undefeated at home, after losing 3-0, in a duel that was not being worked at all poorly by Tigres , but the lack of forcefulness struck them down.
Of the last five confrontations between Tigres and Stripedthose from San Nicolás de los Garza, Nuevo León have won two games, Monterrey another two and there is only one record of a draw, which occurred in the first leg semifinal of the Clausura 2023 tournament.
Tigres has three consecutive wins against the Necaxa Hydrorays. The last time they faced each other was on matchday number four of the Apertura 2023 tournament, and the duel ended 3-0 in favor of those led by Robert Dante Siboldi.
In the last five confrontations between Tigres and the Tijuana Xolosthose led by Robert Dante Siboldi have achieved three victories, while xolaje has been victorious only on one occasion and there is a record of a draw.
