Last Saturday, July 20, 2024, on the TSM stadium court, the Saints Laguna received a visit from the UANL Tigersfor the match corresponding to matchday four of the 2024 Apertura tournament.
With goals from André-Pierre Gignac, Ozziel Herrera and Nico Ibáñez, the Tigres of the Autonomous University of Nuevo León defeated Santos Laguna 3-0. It should be noted that this has been the result in the last two visits of Tigres to Torreón, Coahuila, adding up to nine goals for and zero against in the record between these two teams.
Tigres will debut in the Leagues CUP 2024 facing the camoteros of Puebla. Both teams are part of Group N; the other team that is part of this group of three is none other than the Inter Miami of Lionel Messi and company.
The match was set to feature the clash between Tigres de la UANL and the current world champion, and now also two-time Copa América winner: Lionel Messi. However, the injury that Lionel suffered in the final against Colombia will keep him out of the group stage in the Leagues CUP 2024.
Should Tigres advance to the round of 32 in the Leagues CUP 2024, the match would take place within the first week of August, before the Mexican championship resumes.
#Schedule #Tigres #matches #playing #Santos #Laguna #Apertura
