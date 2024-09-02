Last Sunday, September 1, 2024, at 5:00 p.m., the UANL Tigers They visited the UNAM Pumasfor the match corresponding to matchday number six of the 2024 Apertura tournament.
Pumas started the match winning with a goal from former Raya player Rogelio Funes Mori. However, Ozziel Herrera tied the game from the penalty spot, and just a couple of minutes later, Uruguayan midfielder Fernando Gorriarán scored a great goal that allowed his team to go into the break winning 2-1.
In the second half, Ozziel Herrera took advantage of a mistake by the UNAM defense and scored the final 3-1 in favor of the Monterrey squad. With this result, Veljko Paunovic’s team remains undefeated in the 2024 Apertura tournament and is now two points behind the overall leader of the competition.
Tigers vs. Athletic San Luis
University Stadium
Friday, September 13th
20:05 hours
Matchday 7, Liga MX
The last time Tigres UANL and Atlético San Luis faced each other was on matchday four of the 2024 Clausura tournament, and the match ended in a victory for Tigres, by a score of 2-1. The match took place on the field of the Alfonso Lastras stadium.
Querétaro vs. Tigers
Corregidora Stadium
Tuesday, September 17
21:00 hours
Matchday 8, Liga MX
The last time Tigres and Querétaro faced each other was in matchday three of the 2024 Clausura tournament, and the match ended in a 1-1 draw. The match took place on the La Corregidora stadium field.
Juarez vs. Tigers
Benito Juarez Olympic Stadium
Sunday, September 22
19:00 hours
Matchday 9, Liga MX
The last time Tigres and Juárez FC faced each other was on matchday nine of the 2024 Clausura tournament, and the match ended 1-0 in favor of the university team. The match took place on the ‘Volcán’ field.
Tigers vs. Lion
University Stadium
Friday, September 27th
20:00 hours
Matchday 10, Liga MX
The last time Tigres and León faced each other was on matchday one of the 2024 Clausura tournament. The match ended in a victory for Tigres, by a score of 2-1. The match took place on the field of the Nou Camp stadium.
Tigers vin Puebla
University Stadium
Saturday, October 5th
17:00 hours
Matchday 11, Liga MX
The last time these two teams met in a Liga MX match was on matchday thirteen of the 2024 Clausura tournament, and the match ended 3-2 in favor of Tigres UANL. The match took place on the field of the Cuauhtémoc stadium.
