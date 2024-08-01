On Wednesday, July 31, 2024, at 7:30 p.m., the UANL Tigerswho have not lost a single match in the start of the Liga MX, adding three wins and a draw, faced the Puebla Stripin the duel corresponding to group N, in the Leagues CUP 2024.
Tigres started the match winning in just the first minute, with a goal by Sebastián Córdova, which is, to date, the fastest goal in the history of the CUP Leagues.
La Franja del Puebla tied the score in the twelfth minute of the first half, with a great goal from Diego de Buen. The match was more complicated than expected for the auriazul team, and, nevertheless, in the eighty-fifth minute they found the winning goal through Diego Reyes.
The match was set to feature the clash between Tigres de la UANL and the current world champion, and now also two-time Copa América winner: Lionel Messi. However, the injury that Lionel suffered in the final against Colombia will keep him out of the group stage in the Leagues CUP 2024.
Should Tigres advance to the round of 32 in the Leagues CUP 2024, the match would take place within the first week of August, before the Mexican championship resumes.
Liga MX would resume on Friday, August 23, 2024, with the duel between the Gallos Blancos del Querétaro and the Máquina Celeste de la Cruz Azul. Tigres, for its part, would play on Saturday, August 24, when it receives the visit of the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara, for the match corresponding to matchday number five of the Apertura 2024 tournament.
If Tigres advances to the final of the Leagues CUP, which will take place on Sunday, August 25, there could be a readjustment in the Liga MX schedule, so that the feline squad does not arrive at the domestic tournament depleted.
