Saturday, July 6, 2024, field of the ‘Volcán’ Universitario stadium. The UANL Tigers They received a visit from the Necaxa Hydrobeamsfor the match corresponding to matchday one of the 2024 Apertura tournament.
With a goal from Gignac in the first half, after Sebastián Córdova was brought down on the end line, Tigres beat Necaxa 1-0, in a match mostly controlled by the team from San Nicolás de los Garza, Nuevo León.
The last time Atlas and Tigres faced each other, it was on matchday eight of the 2024 Clausura tournament. The match took place on the ‘Volcán’ Universitario court, and the final result was a one-all draw.
The most recent confrontation between Tigres UANL and the Eagles of Americatook place just a few weeks ago, in the duel corresponding to the Supercopa MX. A match that ended 2-1, in favor of the azulcremas, who have now gone thirteen games without losing against Tigres.
The last time Saints Laguna faced the Tigres de la UANL, it was on February 10, 2024, in the match corresponding to the sixth day of the 2024 Clausura tournament. On that occasion, Tigres beat the team from Laguna 3-0, with a double from former Santos player: Juan Brunetta.
Tigres will debut in the Leagues CUP 2024 facing the camoteros of PueblaBoth teams are part of Group N; the other team that is part of this group of three is none other than the Inter Miami of Lionel Messi and company.
This will be the second time in history that Tigres faces a team that includes the world champion footballer: Lionel Messi. The first time was when Lío was just beginning to write his successful career, back in 2006. It should be noted that Messi did not enter the field in that match.
#Schedule #Tigres #matches #playing #Necaxa #Apertura
Leave a Reply