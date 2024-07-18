Wednesday, July 17, 2024, field of the ‘Volcán’ Universitario stadium. The UANL Tigers They received a visit from the Eagles of Americafor the match corresponding to matchday three of the 2024 Apertura tournament.
The first twenty-five minutes of the match were all for the Azulcremas. However, as soon as the locals got into the game, things changed. With a goal by Marcelo Flores in the eighty-seventh minute, Tigres beat América 1-0, ending a streak of thirteen games without defeating the Azulcremas.
The last time Saints Laguna faced the Tigres de la UANL, it was on February 10, 2024, in the match corresponding to the sixth day of the 2024 Clausura tournament. On that occasion, Tigres beat the team from Laguna 3-0, with a double from former Santos player: Juan Brunetta.
Tigres will debut in the Leagues CUP 2024 facing the camoteros of Puebla. Both teams are part of Group N; the other team that is part of this group of three is none other than the Inter Miami of Lionel Messi and company.
The match was set to feature the clash between Tigres de la UANL and the current world champion, and now also two-time Copa América winner: Lionel Messi. However, the injury that Lionel suffered in the final against Colombia will keep him out of the group stage in the Leagues CUP 2024.
Should Tigres advance to the round of 32 in the Leagues CUP 2024, the match would take place within the first week of August, before the Mexican championship resumes.
#Schedule #Tigres #matches #playing #América #Apertura
