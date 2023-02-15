This was the second meeting led by marco antonio ruiz as a strategist, accompanied by Hugo Ayala, Mark Ayala and the brazilian Anselmo Vendrechovsky Junior ‘Juninho’ as his assistants, receiving boos from the fans who attended the university stadiumsince people showed their discontent at not being able to overcome a humble border team, something that was tried, however, there were three posts and a good job from the goalkeeper Alfredo Talavera.

A third of the championship has already been played, the objective remains clear for the U, to win the League again and the board has placed its trust in the Chima Ruizwho is a trustworthy man who knows the institution perfectly, has also found the final starting eleven, a formation that has been repeated since the Argentine Diego Cocca was still in command, looking for the French André-Pierre Gignac can be accompanied by the Argentine Nico Ibanezwho arrived as reinforcement.

For the month of February, the royal team still has two more games, where it will try to stay in the top of the table, where it competes with striped and Pachucabesides America He is slowly getting into the competition.

However, the cats have not done very well in their last visits to the Coloso de la Calzada Independencia, since in their last three visits they have achieved two draws and one defeat, the last one by a 3-0 win. However, in the current contest, the Foxes are among the seven worst defenses, so there is a great chance that the university students can take the victory.

Of the last three visits of the Flock to the Volcanotwice they have been defeated against a victory, however, the Serbian team Veljko Paunovic He still lacks a lot of ability to be able to score goals, since the targets have been achieved by elements that do not exactly play as a center forward.

Added to this, the cats can take advantage of the fact that the people from Guadalajara have suffered excessively from defensive errors and from their goalkeeper, Miguel Jimenezwho sometimes makes blunders, but has also dressed up as a hero.

Finally, Guadalajara is without some of its best players, who are injured or undergoing rehabilitation, such as Alexis Vega, Jose Juan Macias, Isaac Brizuela, Fernando Beltran and Antonio Briseno.

The Argentinian Andres Lillini He has one of the most discreet squads, since they lost many players in the transfer market, without bringing in renowned reinforcements, taking advantage of the fact that the coach knows how to gamble with young people and teams without figures, but the formula will hardly work against the royals .

Of their last six games, the university students have won two against three draws and one defeat, which speaks of the high chances of being able to dream of victory in Aguascalientes, plus the Rayos struggle to score a goal, scoring just seven goals.

The royal team will receive the Eagles in the Volcanohoping to be able to give joy to the incomparable, since beating those from Coapa always weighs. Added to this, the royals will surely seek to remove the thorn stuck in having been defeated the last two times that the blue creams stepped on the Volcanotaking the victory by 0-2 and 1-3, a painful memory.

After having achieved several draws, the team led by the Argentine Fernando Ortiz They have begun to accumulate victories, for this reason, they are currently third in the standings with 13 units, apart from they remain undefeated, the same situation as the university students, so they could put an end to the good progress of the capitalists.

the pupils of Victor Manuel Vucetich They have also managed to find their ideal eleven, led in attack by the Argentines Rogelio Funes Mori and German Berteramein addition to the Uruguayan Rodrigo Aguirre. Monterrey is among the five most powerful offenses as well as the U, so it would be expected to be a classic with several scores instead of a goalless tie, as it happened last time.

Another striking point is that tigers It is the best defense with only four goals against, although La Pandilla is not bad in that sector either because they have conceded six goals. Finally, striped is another group that was reinforced in the best way, just like the cats, by bringing Victor Guzman, Jordi Cortizo and Omar Goveaadded to the recoveries of the Colombian Duvan Vergara and the Ecuadorian Joao Rojaswho were a long time away from the fields.

of the last six Royal Classics, tigers it has taken four against a rival victory and a draw. those of the Chima They have the statistics on their side.