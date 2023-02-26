With Ricardo Ferretti from the technical area next to Joaquin Moreno and Guillermo VazquezDeportivo Cruz Azul achieved its third consecutive victory in the Clausura 2023 tournament to add 10 points.
The celestial squad defeated the Braves of Ciudad Juárez 1-0 at the ‘Colossus of Santa Úrsula’ with a score of Uriel Antuna on the corresponding day 9.
With this partial result, the sky-blue team is already in the playoff zone and hopes to continue adding to have a chance of advancing to the next round.
In this way, below we present the next five games that follow in the calendar of the La Noria team in its fight to ascend steps in the table after a bad start.
The second half of the regular phase of the Clausura 2023 tournament, the Machine will start as a visitor, traveling to the ‘Pearl of the Pacific’ to face the worst team in the championship that has not won any game and only adds one point in the whole tournament, so it should be a not-so-complicated test for the second match of Ricardo Ferretti from the bench.
The teams from Mexico City will meet at the ‘Colossus of Santa Úrsula’ to achieve a positive streak, after both teams have come out of their pothole during the first half of the tournament.
On the 12th, the cement team will receive the San Luis Potosi team at home, which has not been able to show its best level throughout the contest, although it always represents a difficult rival to get the three units.
From La Corregidora, the White Roosters will be the hosts of the Machine on the corresponding day 4 that was pending, so they will replace that date between the 12th and 13th during the middle of the week.
On matchday 13, the cement team will visit the current Mexican soccer champions in the ‘Bella Airosa’ and they will seek to continue adding units to reach a place in the playoffs.
