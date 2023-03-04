The tigers They returned to second place in the general table by beating the Rays of the Necaxa on his visit to the Victoria.
The solo goal was the work of Fernando Gorriaran, who at minute 40′ took a shot from the outskirts of the area, beating Hugo González. Now, they just hope that Toluca doesn’t win their weekend game against Querétaro to clinch second place.
Tigres vs América – Round 11 – Liga MX
What a game awaits Tigres for the next day, when next Saturday, March 11, they measure forces against the Águilas del América on the Universitario field.
The university students have not known what it is to beat the capital since November 28, 2019, when they won 2-1 with goals from Gignac and Pizarro.
Tigres vs Monterrey – Round 12 – Liga MX
And the following week after the game against América it will not be easy, since the best game of matchday 12 is presented against Rayados de Monterrey, in another edition of the Clásico Regio.
In the last 5 matches, the cats have 3 victories to one of Rayados, so they want to continue with the hegemony.
Toluca vs Tigres – Round 13 – Liga MX
To start the month of April, the Tigres will enter the Nemesio Díez to face off against the Diablos Rojos del Toluca, in a game corresponding to matchday 13 of the tournament.
It should be noted that the last time they tied without goals was on April 26, 2020, dividing points with little emotion, so these games offer goals.
Tigres vs Mazatlán – Round 14 -Liga MX
The fourth game that those led by coach ‘Chima’ Ruíz will have to face will be against Mazatlán. Match of opposite poles, where one will seek the general leadership, while the other wants at all costs to get out of the bottom of the table.
Querétaro vs Tigres – Round 15 -Liga MX
The penultimate game of the Tigres will be against the Gallos Blancos de Querétaro. The cats are wide favorites for this commitment, and they know that a visiting victory would help them secure a place in the Big Fiesta of Mexican soccer.
