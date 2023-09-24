Yes ok Striped The game started better, generating two dangerous plays in which Nahuel Guzmán dressed as a hero, after the twentieth minute things changed. André-Pierre Gignac scored the first of the night, tying Bahia as the top scorer in the history of the Monterrey classics.
For the second half, Rayados didn’t even put his hands in it. The Frenchman made history by scoring his second goal of the night and leaving the striped legend behind; Diego Lainez scored the third and the match ended 3-0 in favor of the Mexican soccer champion squad.
The squad of Mazatlan He knows what it is to win on the ‘Volcán’ court. He did it in March 2021 and repeated it in April 2023, causing them to thank Marco Antonio: ‘Chima’ Ruíz. They won both games by the same score: 2-1. However, in the Kraken things go differently. The most they have been able to rescue is a 1-1 draw, in 2020. The other two duels were won by Tigres 3-0 and 1-0, respectively.
The last time Tigers and Toluca They faced each other, it was in the quarterfinals of the Clausura 2023 tournament. Tigres beat the Diablos 4-1. Then they went to Nemesio Diez and although they lost 3-1, the overall score favored those from the ‘U’ who ended up reaching the semifinals of the competition.
Tigres suffers a lot every time they visit the Hidalgo stadium to face the Pachuca. In the history of short tournaments, the feline team has only won three times: Apertura 2010, Apertura 2011 and Apertura 2014.
Tigres do not beat Blue Cross in the ‘Volcán’ Universitario since the Apertura 2014 tournament. Nahuel Guzmán was playing his first tournament with the Auriazul team and André-Pierre Gignac had not even reached Tigres yet, so that we can get an idea of how much has happened since then.
Almost five months after that epic final played in that same stadium, Tigres and Chivas They will meet again for the match corresponding to matchday number fourteen of the Mexican championship. The last time Chivas beat Tigres at the Akron stadium was on matchday two of the 2019 Apertura tournament, so the Sacred Flock will most likely come out with everything in search of the three points.
