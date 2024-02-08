Wednesday, February 7, Westhills Stadium. Vancouver Whitecaps faced the UANL Tigers for the match corresponding to the first leg of the first round of the CONCACAF Champions League. It was not the first time they faced each other in a direct elimination match. In fact it was the third, on the other two occasions the Mexicans were the winners (2016-2017 CONCACAF semi-finals and 2023 Leagues Cup round of 16).
For this occasion, Tigres started with everything. He took over the ball and created scoring plays. However, forcefulness once again played against those from San Nicolás de los Garza, Nuevo León, who not only could not reflect what they had on the scoreboard, but also had to go into halftime losing 1-0.
In the second half, Vancouver seemed to manage the threads of the match well. They even had opportunities to increase their lead on the scoreboard, and yet, it was Tigres who found the goal near the end of the game.
The scorer? André-Pierre Gignac, who surpassed Humberto Suazo and Aldo De Nigris, further fueling the rivalry between Tigres and Rayados. In this way, Vancouver will visit the 'Volcán' Universitario next Wednesday, with the obligation to win or draw by two or more goals to advance to the round of 16.
Tigers and Santos Laguna They played a brilliant match in the middle of the week in the previous tournament, when Robert Dante Siboldi's team came from behind on two occasions and won the match near the end, with a score of 3-2. Juan Brunetta was one of the scorers on that occasion. Playing for Santos, of course. Today the Argentine defends the colors of the 'U' of Nuevo León.
Blue Cross had an important hegemony over the team Tigers. The feline team had not been able to beat them in the 'Volcán' Universitario for more than a decade, but this was broken just last tournament, when those led by Robert Dante Siboldi beat the cement producers at home by a score of 2-1, with a goal last minute goal scored by Brazilian Rafael Carioca.
The last time Atlas and Tigres faced each other, it was on matchday eight of the Apertura 2023 tournament. The Rojinegros del Atlas not only defeated Tigres on the Jalisco stadium field, but they were largely dominant in the match, in one of the worst performances shown by the team. by Robert Dante Siboldi the previous semester.
Juárez FC has never been able to beat Tigres. They have faced each other nine times, and the record dictates that the university students have won six times and there have only been three draws, so those led by Robert Dante Siboldi come to this commitment with the football duty of adding three.
The numbers between Tigres and Toluca They are quite even. In the last five confrontations between these two squads, each team has two victories and they have only tied once, which was precisely on matchday eleven of the previous tournament.
