On the night of Friday, September 27, 2024, on the University ‘Volcán’ field, the UANL Tigers they faced the Green Lion Belliesfor the match corresponding to matchday number ten of the Apertura 2024 tournament.
León began the match by winning, through the former soccer player of the Monterrey Soccer Club: ‘Platanito’ Alvarado. André-Pierre Gignac tied it at thirty-five, and in the second half, Stiven Barreiro returned the lead to the Panzas Verdes.
The victory seemed certain, and yet, after the whistle annulled the same for the Esmeraldas, for supposedly being out of place, Juan Brunetta, who had just entered the field of play, put the final 2-2 that put Tigres in second place in the general table, with twenty-one units harvested.
Tigres vs Puebla
University Stadium
Saturday October 5
5:00 p.m.
Matchday 11, Liga MX
The last time these two squads met in a Liga MX match, it was on matchday number thirteen of the Clausura 2024 tournament, and the match ended 3-2 in favor of Tigres UANL. This commitment took place on the field of the Cuauhtémoc stadium.
Monterrey vs Tigres
BBVA
Saturday October 19
9:10 p.m.
Matchday 12, Liga MX
The last time these two teams met, it was in the second leg quarterfinals of the Clausura 2024 tournament, and the match ended 1-1, on the BBVA Stadium field. The overall score was 3-2, in favor of Rayados.
Mazatlan vs Tigers
Tuesday, October 22
9:00 p.m.
El Encanto Stadium
Matchday 13, Liga MX
The last time these two squads faced each other was on matchday number twelve of the Clausura 2024 tournament, and the match ended in a rout for the Tigres team, by a score of 5-1. This commitment took place on the University ‘Volcán’ field.
Tigres vs Pachuca
Saturday, October 26
9:00 p.m.
University Stadium
Matchday 14, Liga MX
The last time these two squads faced each other was on matchday number fourteen of the Clausura 2024 tournament, and the match ended in a rout in favor of the Tuzos, by a score of 3-0. This commitment took place on the University ‘Volcán’ field.
Tijuana vs Tigres
Friday, November 1
9:05 p.m.
Hot Stadium
Matchday 15, Liga MX
The last time these two squads faced each other was on matchday number seventeen of the Clausura 2024 tournament, and the match ended in a rout in favor of Tigres UANL, by a resounding score of 4-1.
