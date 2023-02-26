The set of tigers they lost in their most recent match against Chivas by a score of 2-1. In this way, those led by coach ‘Chima’ Ruíz lost their unbeaten record in the Clausura 2023 and failed to take advantage at home, thus leaving them with 18 points in the tournament.
Necaxa vs Tigres – Round 10 – Liga MX
For the next day, the Tigres will face the Rayos del Necaxa. This game will be key for the university students to continue at the top of the general table.
Tigres vs América – Round 11 – Liga MX
The second game of the month of March for the cats will be against the Águilas del América, in the most anticipated game of matchday 11 of the Clausura 2023.
The university students have not known what it is to beat the capital since November 28, 2019, when they won 2-1 with goals from Gignac and Pizarro.
Tigres vs Monterrey – Round 12 – Liga MX
A week later, the most anticipated match of the day will be played between Tigres and Monterrey in yet another edition of the Clásico Regio.
In the last 5 matches, the cats have 3 victories to one of Rayados, so they want to continue with the hegemony.
Toluca vs Tigres – Round 13 – Liga MX
Those led by coach ‘Chima’ Ruíz begin the month of April facing the Diablos Rojos del Toluca on the Nemesio Díez court.
An entertaining game with goals is expected. The last time they drew 0-0 was on April 26, 2020, splitting points with little emotion.
Tigres vs Mazatlán – Round 14 -Liga MX
The fifth game of the ‘U’ will be on April 8 in matchday 8, when they receive a weak and hurt Mazatlán on the field of the ‘Volcán’.
This will be a match of opposite poles, on the one hand the felines fighting for first place, while on the other the Cañoneros are in last place overall.
