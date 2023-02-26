The university students have not known what it is to beat the capital since November 28, 2019, when they won 2-1 with goals from Gignac and Pizarro.

In the last 5 matches, the cats have 3 victories to one of Rayados, so they want to continue with the hegemony.

An entertaining game with goals is expected. The last time they drew 0-0 was on April 26, 2020, splitting points with little emotion.

This will be a match of opposite poles, on the one hand the felines fighting for first place, while on the other the Cañoneros are in last place overall.