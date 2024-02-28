Wednesday, February 28, 'Volcán' Universitario stadium field. The UANL Tigers received a visit from Juarez FCfor the duel corresponding to matchday number nine of the Clausura 2024 tournament.
What seemed to be a mere formality match for the Nicolaíta squad, taking into consideration that they were facing the bottom of the general table, ended up being more complicated for Robert Dante Siboldi's team, who, from the stands, saw and could not find the way to tip the balance in favor of the locals.
It was until the eighty-seventh minute when André-Pierre Gignac, who just came on as a substitute in the second half to replace Juan Pablo Vigón, took advantage of a cross sent by Jesús Angulo; styled by Nico Ibañez, to send the ball to save and thus rescue a victory more than necessary for the claims of the 'U' of Nuevo León.
The numbers between Tigres and Toluca They are quite even. In the last five confrontations between these two squads, each team has two victories and they have only tied once, which was precisely on matchday eleven of the previous tournament.
The last victory of Tigers before the Eagles of Americaoccurred in the first leg quarterfinals of the 2019 Apertura tournament. Since then they have faced each other eleven times, with eight victories recorded for the azulcremas and only three draws.
Tigers and Mazatlan FC They have faced each other seven times. The record dictates four wins for Tigres, two for Mazatlán and only one draw. The last time they met, it was on matchday number ten of the Apertura 2023 tournament, and the Auriazul squad took the three points.
Tigres has five games without losing against him Pueblaand they have faced each other in direct elimination duels, such as the playoffs of the Clausura 2023 tournament, where those led by Robert Dante Siboldi won 1-0 and the quarterfinals of the previous semester, where the 'U' again León advanced to the semifinals after a resounding aggregate score of 5-2.
The numbers between Tigres and PachucaIn their last five matches, they are quite even. Each squad has won two games; There is only one record of a tie, which occurred on matchday number twelve of the Clausura 2023 tournament.
