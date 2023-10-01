With an alternate team, after winning the royal classic last day and winning the Campeones Cup in the middle of the week, those led by Robert Dante Siboldi visited the Kraken with the aim of maintaining their undefeated pace within said building… and they got
Although Mazatlán began winning the match with a goal from Ake Loba, in the final minutes of the first half, Diego Lainez took a cross shot from the right wing and sent it to save.
In the second half, Tigres turned the score around with goals from Nicolás Ibañez and Ozziel Herrera, and although in the final minutes Venegas closed the gap, the Mazatlecos did not have enough time to tie, and the match ended 3-2 in favor of the champion.
The last time Tigers and Toluca They faced each other, it was in the quarterfinals of the Clausura tournament
2023. Tigres beat the Devils 4-1. Then they went to Nemesio Diez and although they lost 3-1, the overall score favored those from the ‘U’ who ended up reaching the semifinals of the competition.
Tigres suffers a lot every time they visit the Hidalgo stadium to face the Pachuca. In the history of short tournaments, the feline team has only won three times: Apertura 2010, Apertura 2011 and Apertura 2014.
Tigres do not beat Blue Cross in the ‘Volcán’ Universitario since the 2014 Apertura tournament. Nahuel
Guzmán was playing his first tournament with the Auriazul team and André-Pierre Gignac had not even arrived at Tigres yet, to give us an idea of how much has happened since then.
Almost five months after that epic final played in that same stadium, Tigres and Chivas
They will meet again for the match corresponding to matchday number fourteen of the Mexican championship. The last time Chivas beat Tigres at the Akron stadium was on matchday two of the 2019 Apertura tournament, so the Sacred Flock will most likely come out with
all in search of the three points.
This match will have the incentive of putting Miguel face to face: the ‘Piojo’ Herrera with the Tigres. Team that he directed for three campaigns, in which two semifinals and a quarterfinal were played. Although among the fans there are those who fondly remember Miguel Herrera, within the group there are players who may have a different opinion. Without a doubt, the match between Tigres and Xolos de Tijuana promises to be electrifying.
#Schedule #Tigres #games #beating #Mazatlán