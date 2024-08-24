On Friday, August 23, 2024, at 9:05 p.m., the Monterrey Football Club faced the Xolos de Tijuana on the Caliente stadium field, for the match corresponding to matchday five of the 2024 Apertura tournament.
Club de Fútbol Monterrey started the match with a win, thanks to a goal by Germán Berterame in the twenty-eighth minute of the first half. Shortly after, in the thirty-fifth minute to be exact, Rivero scored from the penalty spot and put the match at 1-1.
Shortly before half-time, Brandon Vázquez found the net again, giving his teammates a momentary lead. However, in the dying moments of the match, shortly after the VAR had rectified what could have been a penalty against La Pandilla, Zuñiga Murillo equalised the score at two, in what was Martín Demichelis’ first match in charge of the Albiazul squad.
Striped vs. Toluca
BBVA Bancomer Stadium
Saturday, August 31st
19:00 hours
Matchday 6, Liga MX
For the sixth round of the 2024 Apertura tournament, Club de Fútbol Monterrey will host the Diablos Rojos del Toluca on the BBVA stadium pitch. The last time these two teams met, the match ended in a goalless draw.
Saints Laguna vs Rayados
TSM Corona Stadium
Sunday, September 15th
19:05 hours
Matchday 7, Liga MX
For matchday seven of the 2024 Apertura tournament, Club de Fútbol Monterrey will visit Santos Laguna at the TSM stadium. The last time these two teams met, the match ended 2-0 in favor of La Pandilla.
Striped vs. Juarez
BBVA Bancomer Stadium
Wednesday, September 18
21:00 hours
Matchday 8, Liga MX
For matchday eight of the 2024 Apertura tournament, Club de Fútbol Monterrey will host the Bravos de Ciudad Juárez on the BBVA stadium field. The last time these two teams met, the match ended 3-0 in favor of the Pandilla.
Striped vs. Mazatlan FC
BBVA Bancomer Stadium
Saturday, September 21
19:00 hours
Matchday 9, Liga MX
For matchday nine of the 2024 Apertura tournament, Club de Fútbol Monterrey will host Mazatlán FC at the BBVA stadium. The last time these two teams met, the match ended 2-1 in favor of Rayados.
Chivas vs Rayados
Akron Stadium
Saturday, September 28th
21:05 hours
Matchday 10, Liga MX
The last time Chivas and Rayados faced each other was on matchday thirteen of the 2024 Clausura tournament, and the match ended 2-0 in favor of the Rebaño Sagrado. The match took place on the BBVA stadium field.
