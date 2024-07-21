Last Saturday, July 20, 2024, on the BBVA stadium field, the Monterrey Football Club received a visit from the White Roosters of Querétarofor the match corresponding to matchday four of the 2024 Apertura tournament.
With goals from Germán Berterame and Johan Rojas, who made his debut tonight with the Club de Fútbol Monterrey jersey, the Pandilla del Cerro de la Silla defeated the Gallos Blancos del Querétaro 2-1, who scored through Rayado youth player: ‘Chespi’ López.
This will be the first time that Club de Fútbol Monterrey will face Austin FC in a Leagues CUP match. Both teams are part of Group A, which also includes Pumas de la UNAM.
The last time the Monterrey Football Club faced the UNAM Pumaswas in the match corresponding to the tenth day of the Clausura 2024 tournament, on the BBVA stadium field. The match ended in a rout for the Pandilla by a resounding score of 3-0. It should be noted that this duel will not correspond to the Liga MX, but to the Leagues CUP, where Rayados finished in fourth place in the previous edition.
Should Club de Fútbol Monterrey advance to the next round in the Leagues CUP, it would play the round of 32 between Tuesday the 6th and Wednesday the 5th of August 2024.
