This Thursday, the Chivas del Guadalajara team played their third game of the 2023 Apertura Tournament, when they faced Rayos del Necaxa. Los Guadalajara achieved their third consecutive victory, winning 2-0 with goals from Fernando Beltrán and Juan Brigido.
With this victory, those led by Veljko Paunovic reached 9 points and are leaders in this fledgling tournament.
Here the next 5 matches of the chiverío team.
The next game for the rojiblanco team is against Athletic Club, in a friendly game to be played next Sunday at 12:00 o’clock.
After the friendly match against Athletic Club, the adventure begins for those led by coach Vekjko Paunovic in the Leagues Cup, when they make their debut against Cincinnati in the MLS.
The fourth game of the Sacred Flock is against the Bravos de Juárez, a game that has been postponed and it is not yet known when it can be played.
The last commitment of the chiverío team in the next 5 games is against Xolos de Tijuana, at stake yet to define a date and time.
More Mexican soccer news:
#Schedule #matches
Leave a Reply