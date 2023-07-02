The Cruz Azul team started off on the wrong foot in their debut in the 2023 Apertura Tournament, losing 2-0 to the Zorros del Atlas on the field of the Jalisco Stadium.
The La Noria team was surpassed in the 90 minutes and once again the errors in the defensive part did not wait, a situation that was taken advantage of by the people from Guadalajara to get two great goals, one of them being ‘Mudo’ Aguirre, soccer player that until a few weeks ago he was in Mexico City and was “brushed” by the high-ranking cement commanders.
Now, Cruz Azul is already preparing for its next commitment corresponding to matchday 2, which will be against the Diablos Rojos del Toluca, in the most attractive duel of the second date of the year-end contest.
And after that meeting, the schedule of the Cruz Azul team will continue to be tight.
Here the next 5 games of the azulcrema club.
